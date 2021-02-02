Virginia Commonwealth Bank Completes Charlottesville Peer Acquisition





The marriage of the central banks of Virginia is consummated. The Virginia Commonwealth Bank, based in Henrico, and its parent company Bay Banks of Virginia announced yesterday the finalization of their agreement to be absorbed by Blue Ridge Bank in Charlottesville. The deal, valued at $ 124.8 million, is designed as a merger, although Blue Ridge is technically the acquirer. The combined entity has total assets of $ 2.8 billion with 35 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Blue Ridge Bank will be the surviving bank brand. The VCB brand is expected to remain until both parties have completed conversions of all of their internal systems, at which time the Blue Ridge flag will be flown at all 17 VCB branches. The Blue Ridge holding company Blue Ridge Bankshares will be the surviving holding company and will be headquartered in Charlottesville, while the bank’s subsidiary will be based in Richmond. Blue Ridge CEO Brian Plum will continue in this role for the merged company. Bay Banks CEO Randy Greene will serve as COO of the holding company and CEO of the bank’s subsidiary. Frank Scott III has retired as chairman of VCB under the deal, though he will remain on the Blue Ridge board. Bay Banks paid Greene $ 2 million and Scott $ 752,000 just before the deal under certain terms of their employment contracts. The main shareholders of Bay Banks are Maltese Capital Management and EJF Capital. Blue Ridge’s branches extend primarily around Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley and operate in North Carolina through its Carolina State Bank brand. The branches of VCB extend from Richmond and the Northern Neck to Hampton Roads. Blue Ridge Bank was founded in 1893 in Luray, Virginia as the Page Valley Bank. It kept this name until 2011, when it took on the Blue Ridge brand. VCB was established in 1936 under the name of First Federal Savings and Loan. The Virginia Commonwealth Bank name was adopted in 2008, when the bank was converted to a state charter. The most recent iteration of VCB and Bay Banks is the result of a deal three years ago that combined the then Petersburg-based Virginia Commonwealth Bank with the Kilmarnocks Bank of Lancaster. Bank of Lancaster, which Greene ran before the VCB merger, was founded in Kilmarnock in 1930. It formed its holding company in the 1990s and expanded to Richmond in 2014, its first business outside its territory Northern Neck National.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos