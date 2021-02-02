Autonomous profits of HDFC T3 slide 65% year-on-year to Rs 2.926 cr, revenue pools of 42.2%

Mortgage lender HDFC on Tuesday announced a 65% year-over-year (YoY) drop in stand-alone net income to Rs 2,925.83 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 (T3FY21) due to lower revenue . The PAT of the housing financier was Rs 8,372 a year ago (Q3FY20).

Sequentially, the profit rose 2 percent from Rs 2,870 crore recorded at T2FY21.

“HDFC profits declined due to a one-time gain of Rs 9,019 crore last year. In the previous year, GRUH Finance Limited (GRUH), an associated company, merged with Bandhan Bank on October 17 2019. The company recorded a fair value gain of ~ 9,019.81 crore through the profit and loss statement during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on the derecognition of the investment in GRUH ”, a HDFC said in a statement.

The numbers largely matched Street’s expectations. Analysts at global brokerage Nomura, for example, had pegged net profit at Rs 2,742 crore for the quarter, while national brokerage Emkay Global estimated it at Rs 2,325.4 crore.

Its consolidated net profit attributable to owners, however, amounted to Rs 5,176.76 crore for the quarter under review, recording a 35% year-on-year improvement, from Rs 3,835.38 crore as of Rs. third quarter of fiscal year 20.

The pre-tax profit of the HDFC group company amounted to Rs 3,752.54 crore, down 58.95% year-on-year, from Rs 9,143 crore, while it increased by 6, 2% QoQ from Rs 3,532 crore.

HDFC, however, said profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 should not be directly compared to the previous year as it included the profit on the sale of part of the HDFC Life stake and the dividend. (valued at Rs 159 crore); net gain on changes in fair value and income on granted loans (valued at Rs 641 crore); and charge for employee stock options (worth Rs 147 crore).

“To facilitate a comparable comparison, after adjusting for the above, adjusted profit before tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is Rs 3,694 crore compared to Rs 2,908 crore the previous year, reflecting growth of 27,” he said in a statement.

Income from operations came to Rs 11,707 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 20,285.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This included income of Rs 157 crore via the sale of investments, and income from derecognized / transferred loans worth Rs 410.28 crore.

Its expenses fell sharply to Rs 7,963.8 crore, compared to Rs 11,148.46 crore incurred during the period of the previous year.

NBFC (NII) net interest income rose 23.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,068 crore for the third quarter of FY21, compared to Rs 3,296.7 crore reported in the third quarter of exercise 20.

The spread of loans over the cost of borrowing for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020 was 2.28%. The spread on the individual loan book, in contrast, was 1.94 percent and on the non-individual book was 3.14 percent. Overall, the net interest margin (NIM) for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 was 3.4%.

Asset quality

HDFC said overall collection efficiency ratios for individual loans have improved, approaching pre-Covid levels. The recovery efficiency of individual loans in December 2020 was 97.6% compared to 96.3% in September 2020.

Gross non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020 amounted to Rs 8,012 crore, which corresponds to a gross NPA ratio of 1.67%. down from 1.81% at the end of the September quarter. Non-performing loans of the individual portfolio stood at 0.79% while that of the non-individual portfolio was 4%. The quarter also saw resolutions in some non-individual loans, HDFC said.

<< If the Supreme Court order to maintain the classification of accounts as standstill until new orders were not considered, the non-performing loans would have been higher at 1.91 % of loan portfolio; with individual non-repayable loans at 0.98% and non-individuals NPL at 4.35%, ”he added.

That aside, HDFC was carrying provisions worth Rs 12,342 crore at the end of the December quarter, compared to the required limit (by regulatory standards) of Rs 6,579 crore. Provisions recognized, as a percentage of exposure at default (EAD), are equivalent to 2.56 percent.

Global loan operations

The average size of individual loans disbursed during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 was Rs 28.5 lakh. The average loan size for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was higher at Rs 30 lakh.

As of December 31, 2020, loans based on assets under management (AUM) amounted to Rs 5.52,167 crore against Rs 5.05,401 crore the previous year. As of December 31, 2020, individual loans represented 76% of assets under management (AUM).

As of December 31, 2020, the portfolio of individual loans on an AUM basis has increased by 10% and the portfolio of non-individual loans has increased by 7%. The growth of the total AUM was 9 percent. “

“During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company granted loans in the amount of Rs 7,076 crore to HDFC Bank, compared to Rs 4,258 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Loans sold in the previous 12 months amounted to Rs 16,956 crore. As at December 31, 2020, the outstanding amount of individual loans transferred is

Rs 68,073 crore. HDFC continues to provide service for these loans, ”he said in a statement.

Shares of the NBFC were listed at Rs 2,727 each, up 5.6 percent, on the BSE at 2:35 p.m., compared with a 2.65 percent rise on the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2,762 on BSE.