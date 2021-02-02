Trulieve announces filing of base shelf prospectus Canadian Exchange: TRUL.CN

DO NOT DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES BROADCAST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., February 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) (Trulieve or the Company), a leading and successful United States-based cannabis company, has announced that it has filed a (final) short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions of each provinces and territories of Canada.

The Canadian base shelf prospectus is valid for a period of 25 months, during which time Trulieve and certain of its securityholders may qualify for distribution by prospectus in Canada of up to C $ 750 million of shares at subordinate voting rights, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units or any combination thereof from the Company from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on conditions to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offer. The precise terms of any future offering will be set out in a prospectus supplement to the shelf prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Unless otherwise specified in the prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of securities, the net proceeds from any sale of securities may be used by Trulieve for general corporate purposes, including the financing of ongoing transactions and / or transactions. working capital requirements, to repay unpaid debt from time to time, for capital projects and potential future acquisitions.

A copy of the base shelf prospectus (final) is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated seed sales company in the United States, and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the state of Florida. Trulieve grows and manufactures all of its products in-house and distributes them to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the state of Florida, as well as directly to patients through home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieves subordinate voting shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring future business, operations, financial performance, outlook, fundraising initiatives of capital and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates and beliefs of the company. Words such as expect, continue, want, anticipate and intend or similar phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current projections and expectations regarding future events and financial trends that management believes could affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, as well as on certain assumptions and analyzes made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and anticipated future developments and other factors that management considers appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual events, results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from events, results, future performance, and the achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements contained herein. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s short form (final) base shelf prospectus and in other reports and documents filed by the Company with the relevant Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information and statements contained herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information and statements prove to be correct, and therefore readers are urged to rely on their own assessment of these risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information and statements. All forward-looking information and statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise forward-looking information and statements. contained herein or to update the reasons. that actual events or results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold. in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or under an exemption from these requirements recording.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

