Atos shares outbreak after quitting $ 6.5 billion DXC





Atos SE shares jumped the most in more than nine months as investors applauded his decision to drop deal to buy US rival DXC Technology Co. Atos' board of directors "has unanimously decided not to continue" the deal with DXC Technology, the company said in a statement. statement Monday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. DXC's board decided Atos' offer was inadequate and lacking in certainty, the U.S. company said. separately. A deal with DXC would have been revolutionary for Atos, creating an IT giant to scale to better compete with the likes of SAP SE and Accenture Plc. But investors were surprised at the size of the suit, people familiar with the matter said. DXC could have been valued at more than $ 10 billion in a deal, Reuters previously reported. "While the purchase would have enabled Atos to withstand some pricing pressures, it was not a perfect solution as the company seeks to move towards high-growth digital services," said Tamlin Bason, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. "Atos' decision to abandon its proposed $ 10 billion acquisition of its counterpart DXC Technology suggests that it is choosing not to double its old IT outsourcing services." Atos rose 7.4% in Paris on Tuesday, the biggest intraday gain since April, giving the company a market value of 7.4 billion euros ($ 8.9 billion). Shares had previously fallen 14% this year. DXC fell about 10% on Monday night, valuing the company at $ 6.5 billion. "From the outset, we considered the unsolicited, non-binding offer to be far from done, given the level of uncertainty that prevails on many topics and the extent of concerns of many investors," Gregory wrote. Ramirez, Bryan Garnier analyst. in a note. This is the second major transatlantic merger to fail this year. Canadian Convenience Store Operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has moved away from a offer for grocer Carrefour SA last month after the French government crackdown. – With the help of Helene Fouquet

