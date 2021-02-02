Moonpig stock soars after $ 1.2 billion debut





The company began trading under the symbol MOON. Photo: Moonpig Moonpig Greeting Cards Online Retailer (MOON.L) saw its shares jump 25% on Tuesday morning as it debuted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) in a move that valued the company at 1.2 billion ($ 1.6 billion). The company has priced its share at 350 pence. The shares were at around 440p shortly after their stock market debut, as conditional trading began. Unconditional trading will begin on February 5. Moonpig, backed by Exponent Private Equity Partners, which has a 41.3% stake, is seeking a place in London’s FTSE 250 (^ FTMC) Index. CEO Nickyl Raithatha said: Listing on the London Stock Exchange is an extremely special milestone and will provide new opportunities for the company. As leaders in a rapidly evolving internet market, now is the time to bring the company to the public market, and we are excited about Moonpigs’ future prospects, he said. he adds. The free float is made up of approximately 5.7 million new shares issued to generate gross proceeds of 20 million, and approximately 134.6 million existing shares sold, which equates to a total size of the offering. of 491 million and representing 41% of the share capital issued by Moonpigs. READ MORE: Dr Martens valued at 3.7 billion when it debuted on the stock market Moonpig has around 12 million customers and sends 45 million cards per year. From the year until April 2020, he made 44 million profit from sales of 173 million in sales. Companies are looking to make the most of market optimism as part of a global effort to roll out COVID-19 vaccines. Dr Martens (DOCS.L) launched on the stock exchange last week with a valuation of 3.7 billion. Apparently pigs fly, well Moonpig at least did, with the greeting card website following Dr Martens’ big step forward in debuting the market to trade much higher after that early morning float, the AJ Bell investment director, Russ Mold. Food delivery company Deliveroo is also gearing up for a successful IPO. It was recently valued at $ 7 billion following a new round of funding. WATCH: What are the risks of investing in cryptocurrency? Originally published February 2, 2021, 5:44 AM

