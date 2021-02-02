Where to Find Wings in Bucks County for Super Bowl Sunday

There are some absolutes about Super Bowl Sunday pop-in-your mouth snacks, all-you-can-eat dips, and, of course, wings.

Chicken wing enthusiasts are intense and passionate about wing preparation, rubs, sauces and condiments, especially on game day.

Super Bowl LV takes place on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Bay, Fla. (6:30 p.m. / CBS). The Kansas City Chiefs face off against National Conference Football champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are seven places in Bucks County that are worth staining your shirts and greasing your fingers as you cheer on your pick for the winning team:

Wings To Go, Fairless Hills and Feasterville

The owners of the Wing Shop, the Niedrist family, have been selling wings since its inception in 1996. There are locations in Fairless Hills and Feasterville.

With the help of their parents, sisters Kimm, Nicolean and Jillian Niedrist run the local chain, following three rules: good food, excellent service and cleanliness.

With these three things, we believe we can continue to keep our customers coming back, Jillian said. “We have a slogan: Where your family eats with ours. We believe in it.

The restaurant serves traditional, boneless wings in 20 different flavors such as the famous hot sauce, barbecue, buffalo garlic and Maui Heat, a sweet and spicy sauce.

The wings are fried in fresh soybean oil, filtered several times a day, the sauces are made by hand with original recipes.

Other chicken dishes like tender, boneless and bites are hand cut, beaten and breaded. The salads and wraps are made from fresh cut products.

We are so proud of what we do, said Jillian.

To go: 513 S Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, 215-946-9995 and 1045 Bustleton Pike # 10, Feasterville-Trevose, 215-322-9464; www.wingstogo.net

McCooles, Quakertown

Have you ever wanted to eat in the same dining room where Erik Night brought Lassie for a steak? Well, McCooles is the place.

Filled with original artwork from the Upper Bucks and Leigh Valley area, copper ceilings, mosaics and fireplaces, this American eatery opened in 1740 and then reopened at the historic Red Lion Inn in 2005.

McCoole’s serves everything from gourmet burgers and filet mignon to wings in an English pub setting.

And they have three flavors of wings on the menu: Sweet and Sweaty, Asian, and Spicy Hot.

The sweet and moist wings are tossed in a sticky sauce served with their Rebel Ale braised onions, chopped green onions and chopped house pickles. Asian wings are mixed in an Asian-inspired sauce, chopped sesame seeds and scallions on a bed of kimchi. And the spicy wings are mixed in a hot sauce over red onion marmalade topped with blue cheese made with hot peppers.

Beers are brewed on-site at Red Lion Brewery, so patrons can taste originals with their wings.

To go: 4 S. Main Street, Quakertown, 215-538-1776; www.mccoolesredlioninn.com

Mesquito Grid, Doylestown

On game day, the family sports bar and barbecue throw wings to cook 600 wings every 15 minutes.

Named after the mesquite wood used to smoke meat, Mesquito is famous for its wings, with people coming from other states to mess their hands up.

There are 16 different wing sauces made on site. The most popular flavors are Spicy Garlic Parma, Red Hot and Chicory BBQ. They also have a favorite homemade dry rub.

The sports bar has a great selection of beers with 300 beers to take away for purchase.

Because all of our sauces are made in-house, the things you get here really can’t be obtained elsewhere, said Stella Estok, director of Mesquito.

Before the pandemic, guests could eat and play darts in the larger bar. The large bar was designated as smoking and the smaller bar was non-smoking and family friendly. There is also a larger patio overlooking the center of Doylestown for quaint seating.

To go: 128 W State St, Doylestown, 215-230-7427;www.mesquitogrille.com

Isaacs Newton’s Bar & Restaurant, Newtown

The 30-year-old Newtown establishment is known for its burgers and craft beer, but its wings have become more popular over the years.

There are three different wing flavors: Buffalo, Barbecue, and Dry Ranch Rub. The wings fall into the deep fryer, without breading or coating. Then soaked in one of the three flavors. They are seasoned with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. The wings are crisp and well cooked.

The quality of the wings is also very good, said co-manager Kevin Brawn. I think they are among the best in this area.

Isaacs has an English pub vibe with an old-fashioned wooden bar and modern two-story dining areas. The first floor has high tables and booths for a more adult atmosphere, while the second floor is for families and large parties.

To go: 18 S. State St, Newtown, 215-860-5100; www.isaacnewtons.com

Farm Tavern, Doylestown

With its exposed beams and wood paneling, this Doylestown Tavern is a traditional Irish pub known for its offering of five flavors of wings.

Wing lovers can choose from Sweet Wings, Habanero, Garlic Parm, Barbecue, and Jamaican Jerk accompanied by a blue cheese dressing made from scratch.

The giant wings are fried without breadcrumbs, which makes them super crispy.

The local tavern has been open since 1954. It has been popular for its bar and service, but over the years has increased its dietary profile.

For Super Bowl orders, call ahead to pre-order.

To go:380 N. Main St, Doylestown, 215-345-9373;farmhousetavern.com

Finneys Pub, Doylestown

From fiery rub to dry rub to smooth wings, this 60-year-old Doylestown neighborhood bar has a handful of wings.

You’ll find 40 flavors here, including Spicy Garlic Parm, General TSO, Cinnamon Chipotle, and Bourbon-Style Glaze. The wings are freshly made to order and are giant in size, 10 wings weigh over 15 in other places, the owners said.

The pub also offers pub fare like burgers, steaks, fries and chicken fingers.

To go: 15 S. Main St, Doylestown, 215-348-2124; finneyspub.com

Gleasons Bar, Levittown

The Levittown opened a kitchen in October 2019, becoming famous for its Philadelphia steaks and cheese wings.

Their # 1 seller? Hot wings and honey.

The wings are lightly hand breaded and deep fried, then sauces in signature sauces like Hot, Mild, Garlic Hot and Golden Barbecue.

Chef Fez creates his signature sauces on the spot, making the wings popular with locals.

The T-shaped bar features 10 high tables, darts, and black-and-white photos of random patrons and celebrities. The traditional Irish pub also has televisions for guests to enjoy sporting events.

To go: 6700 Mill Creek Road, Levittown, 215-943-4781;http://www.gleasonsbarandsteaks.com/

Hira Qureshi covers food and drink for the Great Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. She can be reached at [email protected] or 856-287-8106 Help support local journalism with a Courier-Post subscription.