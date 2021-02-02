To Nasdaq Copenhagen

February 2, 2021

Nykredit and Totalkredit auction conditions

The total bond supply related to Adjustable Rate Mortgage Interest Rate Adjustment (ARM) and Variable Rate Loan Refinancing at Nykredits and Totalkredits Refinance Auction is expected to be around 23, 8 billion DKK. The auctions will take place from February 8 to 12, 2021.

During the auction period, Nykredit Realkredit A / S will post daily the amounts offered in individual ISINs at nykredit.com/ir.

The auction conditions including a list of the bonds offered, the amounts offered and an auction schedule are set out in Annexes 1, 2 and 3.

Annex 1: Auction conditions

Bonds offered, amounts offered and auction schedule

Appendices 2 and 3 contain the auction calendars, the lists of bonds offered, the expected amounts and the settlement dates. The tables indicate whether Nykredit Realkredit A / S expects the bonds to be offered at auction.

Every morning at 9:00 am CET during the auction period, the amounts offered on that day in the individual ISINs will be published on nykredit.com/ir under “Debt”, where you will find information on refinancing auctions.

ARM refinancing principles

The Nykredit Group offers covered bonds at fixed and non-redeemable rates for the adjustment of ARM interest rates on the basis of the “refinancing price” principle.

To adjust interest rates to the refinancing price, the bonds are sold at one or more bond auctions. The price is set as a weighted average of the prices obtained at auction.

If the Nykredit group finds that the amount of bonds offered at an auction is not sufficient to obtain a price consistent with the market, the refinancing price will instead be based on the consolidated reference price of the bond in question listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Principles of refinancing variable rate loans

Variable rate loans are refinanced at a stand-alone auction.

ISIN DK000953083-4 is not callable and offered and paid for at the price of 100.20 Friday February 12, 2021. On the basis of the offer price, the offers must be made according to the reference rate differential used for setting the regular coupons.

Credit ratings

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Center H and G are rated AAA by S&P.

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Center J are government guaranteed and therefore unrated.

Offers

Fixed rate non-redeemable bullet covered bond offers must be made in terms of amount and price. For bonds with a maturity of less than 14 months, bids must be made at correct prices to three decimal places. The other offers must be corrected to two decimal places.

For all bonds denominated in DKK, bids must be made in multiples of 100,000 DKK, and for all bonds denominated in EUR, in multiples of 10,000 EUR.

More than one offer can be made in the same ISIN.

Auction type

Mortgage bonds issued through Capital Center H and G will be auctioned through the Nasdaq Copenhagen auction submarket: 136 CPH Auctions. Participants are brokers and investors with access to the Nasdaq Copenhagen auction submarket.

Bonds issued through Capital Center J will be auctioned through the Bloombergs AUPD auction system.

Market participants who do not yet have access to this system should contact Nykredit Realkredit A / S, Group Treasury, prior to the auction.

Attribution

With regard to the obligations for which the offers are made in terms of price, the offers above the limit price will be paid in full and the offers at the limit price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

For bonds for which offers are made in terms of the benchmark spread, offers below the cut-off spread will be fully settled and offers at the cut-off spread may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

All exchanges concluded will be published via the Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Allocation by auction will take place as soon as possible, but no later than 10 minutes after closing.

Conditional bond offer with trigger on interest rates

A condition of the final completion of a sale (grant) of bonds offered with an interest rate trigger is that the yield to maturity of the bonds does not increase by more than 5 percentage points. Reference is made to the Danish Law on Mortgage Loans and Mortgage Credit Obligations etc.

Value date

All obligations will be settled on a long term basis. The value date for all transactions executed at auction will be April 6, 2021.

Reverse ease

Since the negotiated bonds will be subject to long settlement, Nykredit Realkredit A / S offers a reversal possibility to auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who demand the bonds after only two days.

By means of the reverse facility, Nykredit Realkredit A / S proposes to sell the allocated bonds subject to the two conventional settlement days and then redeem them with April 6, 2021 as the value date.

The size of the reverse installation will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allocated to each individual bidder. The squeeze-out facility may be conditional on the investor providing a corresponding amount of bonds maturing on April 1, 2021.

Reverse installations will be arranged on an individual basis. Please contact Nykredit Realkredit A / S, Group Treasury, Simon Sanderhoff Christensen, tel +45 44 55 40 93.

Auction reservations

If, contrary to expectations, technical issues were to prevent Nykredit Realkredit A / S from conducting an auction via AUPD at Bloomberg or the Nasdaq Copenhagen auction submarket, a stock announcement containing the practical details of the auction. auction will be published.

Press sales

Tap sales are made on February 9 and 10, 2021. Offers can be made on these days by contacting Nykredit Realkredit A / S, Group Treasury.

Other terms

Nykredit Group is not obligated to sell the advertised offer, and the offer may further be subject to change as a result of loan disbursements during the auction period. In addition, all or part of the offer can be postponed, but at the latest on the penultimate working day of this quarter.

On or before the penultimate business day of this quarter, it is necessary to verify whether the number of buyers was sufficient for all covered bonds offered. If a bond sale needs to be canceled, the market will be immediately informed by a stock exchange announcement.

Annex 2: Payment terms and amounts offered for bonds issued via Capital Center H & G

RAY Capital center TI / RF * Coupon Due date Offers on Interest rate trigger LCR

level Motto Auction dates Rules Offer

(million) Start End Cut Attribution DK0009530677 SDO (H) HE 1 04/01/2022 Price 4.44% 1b DKK 02/08/2021 02/11/2021 11:30 11:40 7,000 DK0009528853 SDO (H) HE 1 01/01/2022 Price 4.53% 1b DKK Tap sale ** 200 DK0009503195 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2023 Price – 1b DKK Tap sale ** 150 DK0009502114 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price – 1b DKK 02/09/2021 02/10/2021 10:30 10:40 3,400 DK0009798480 SDO (H) RF 2 01/01/2025 Price – 1b DKK Tap sale ** 240 DK0009507931 SDO (H) RF 2 01/01/2026 Price – 1b DKK 02/11/2021 10:30 10:40 1,300 DK0009502544 RO (G) RF 1 04/01/2023 Price – 1b DKK Tap sale ** 120 DK0009520959 RO (G) RF 1 04/01/2024 Price 2a DKK 02/10/2021 1:00 p.m. 13:10 900 DK0009525834 RO (G) RF 1 04/01/2025 Price – 2a DKK Tap sale ** 100 DK0009530750 RO (G) RF 1 04/01/2026 Price without level DKK 02/11/2021 1:00 p.m. 13:10 600 DK0009530834 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 10/01/2023 yield – 1b DKK 02/12/2021 10:30 10:40 9,250

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger

** Tap dance sales take place on February 9 and 10, 2021.

Please note that Nykredit Group is not obligated to sell the advertised offer, and the offer may additionally be subject to change due to loan disbursements during the auction period. In addition, all or part of the offer can be postponed, but at the latest on the penultimate working day of this quarter. The above table includes exclusively ISINs whose amount exceeds a value equivalent to DKK 50 million.

On or before the penultimate business day of this quarter, check to see if there were enough buyers for all covered bonds offered. The market must be informed immediately by way of a company announcement.

Annex 3: Payment terms and amounts offered for bonds issued via Capital Center J

RAY Capital center TI / RF * Coupon Due date Offers on LCR level Motto Auction dates Rules Offer (million) Start End Cut Attribution DK0009517658 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2022 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 31 DK0009517732 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2023 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 42 DK0009517815 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 42 DK0009518037 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2025 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 43 DK0009518110 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2026 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 43 DK0009518383 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2027 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 44 DK0009518466 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2028 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 44 DK0009518540 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2029 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 45 DK0009523896 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2030 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 45 DK0009529158 SDO (J) RF 1 01/01/2031 Price 1a DKK 02/08/2021 11:00 11:10 a.m. 190

* (RF) Refinancing trigger

Please note that Nykredit Group is not obligated to sell the advertised offer, and the offer may additionally be subject to change due to loan disbursements during the auction period. In addition, all or part of the offer can be postponed, but at the latest on the penultimate working day of this quarter.

On or before the penultimate business day of this quarter, it is necessary to verify whether the number of buyers was sufficient for all covered bonds offered. The market must be informed immediately by way of a company announcement.