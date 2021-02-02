Virgin Galactic targets February 13 for next space flight





Galactic Virgo will hit space again next weekend, if all goes according to plan. The company announced today (February 1) that it is targeting February 13 for the next test flight of its latest suborbital SpaceShipTwo vehicles , VSS Unity, with more opportunities available in February. This will be Unity’s third spaceflight overall and the first to take off from Spaceport America in New Mexico, the Virgin Galactic shopping center. Unity’s previous two test flights, which took place in December 2018 and February 2019, took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in California, near the headquarters of Virgin Galactic’s manufacturing subsidiary, The Spaceship Company. Related: How Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Works (Infographic) Space.com Collection: $ 26.99 at Magazines Direct Get ready to explore the wonders of our amazing universe! The “Space.com Collection” is full of amazing astronomy, incredible discoveries and the latest missions from space agencies around the world. From distant galaxies to planets, including moons and asteroids in our own solar system, you will discover a multitude of facts about the cosmos and learn about new technologies, telescopes and developing rockets that will reveal even more of its secrets.See the offer This will be attempt number two for space flight number three. Unity already cracked on December 12, 2020, but the spaceship’s rocket engine did not light up as expected , and pilots CJ Sturckow and Dave Mackay lowered the vehicle for a safe landing at Spaceport America. Virgin Galactic quickly traced the cause of abandonment to a bad connection in the on-board computer which monitors the Unity propulsion system. That issue has been fixed and the two-pilot, six-passenger space plane is ready to fly again, company officials said. The next test flight “will incorporate all of the original test objectives” from the December attempt, “including the evaluation of the customer’s cabin elements, the test of the spacecraft’s live broadcast capability at the ground and evaluation of horizontal stabilizers and improved flight controls during the boost phase of flight, “Virgin Galactic representatives written in an update today . As it did on Dec. 12, Unity will carry two pilots, no passengers, and some research payloads manifested through NASA’s flight opportunities program, company officials added. SpaceShipTwo is designed to carry passengers and science experiments on brief trips to suborbital space. The spacecraft takes off under the wings of a carrier aircraft known as WhiteKnightTwo, and is then dropped from an altitude of about 50,000 feet (15,000 meters). At this point, SpaceShipTwo’s rocket motor engages, propelling the vehicle into suborbital space. More than 600 people have booked a ride in the vehicle to date, priced (most recently) at $ 250,000 per seat, Virgin Galactic representatives said. The February 13 mission is unlikely to be Unity’s last test flight. In one December 14 update , Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, said the company’s test plans include a rollover of the Dec.12 mission, “followed by another test flight that will include mission specialists in the cabin. And afterwards this flight we will have another test flight which will include our founder, Sir Richard Branson. “ Mike Wall is the author of “ Over there “(Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the search for extraterrestrial life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos