Connect with us

Business

Dow set to climb over 240 points as attention turns to Amazon and Google

Avatar

Published

9 hours ago

on

By


U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday were set to extend their gains on the second trading day in February, with investors encouraged by news about the pace of vaccines in the United States, the prospect of increased tax assistance from Congress and a drop in the retail frenzy in heavily shorted inventories.

A list of earnings reports is also in the spotlight on Tuesday, including Pfizer PFE,
-0.28%
and ExxonMobil XOM,
+ 0.18%
before the bell and Amazon AMZN mega-cap stocks,
+ 4.26%
and Google parent Alphabet GOOGL,
+ 3.60%

GOOG,
+ 3.57%
should report after closing.

How are stock market indices performing?

  • Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00,
    + 0.81%

    YMH21,
    + 0.81%
    increased by 241 points to 30,351 points, a gain of 0.8%.

  • Futures on S&P 500 ES00 index,
    + 0.85%

    ESH21,
    + 0.85%
    rose 32.05, or 0.9%, to 3,798.

  • Nasdaq-100 NQ00 Futures,
    + 0.86%

    NQH21,
    + 0.86%
    climbed 110.75 to 13,347.25.

On Monday, stocks ended sharply higher. The Dow DJIA,
+ 0.76%
closed up 229.29 points, or 0.8%, to close at 30211.91, the S&P 500 SPX,
+ 1.61%
added 59.62 points, or 1.6%, to settle at 3,773.86, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,
+ 2.55%
finished 332.70 points, or 2.6%, hitting 13,403.39.

What drives the market?

After dizzying movements in popular, but relatively small businesses GameStop Corp.
GME,
-30.77%
and AMC Entertainment
AMC,
+ 0.30%,
investors could turn their attention to quarterly business results in the busiest second week of the fourth quarter earnings season.

The numbers so far have been promising, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with 81% of the 189 S&P 500 companies reporting, exceeding consensus expectations, according to FactSet data.

It’s a big day for profits with Alphabet and Amazon’s latest fourth quarter numbers following the close, wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

US markets appear poised to continue where they left off last night with a positive start as investors continue to look past the recent volatility brought on by GameStop, the analyst said.

Discussions around another round of Congressional coronavirus relief also gained attention on Wall Street, after a group of Senate Republicans on Monday highlighted asupply of approximately $ 618 billion, including a $ 1,000 round of direct checks for many adults. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday introduced a budget resolution, the first step in a process called budget reconciliation that would enable much of the President’s stimulus package. Joe Bidens of $ 1.9 trillion to pass the Senate with a simple majority.

Meanwhile, COVID cases in the United States tend to decline, also providing some optimism for the Wall Street bulls.

Hospitalizations are also on the decline, according to theCOVID follow-up project.There were 93,536 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals on Monday, up from 95,013 a day earlier and the lowest level since November 29.CDC vaccine trackingshows as of 6 a.m. Eastern Monday, 32.2 million doses had been administered so far, which is more than the tally of confirmed cases. So far, 49.9 million doses have been delivered to states.

Perhaps the most underestimated recovery was the daily number of Covid-19 cases and the hospitalization rate which had improved long before vaccine distribution began, analysts at Jefferies wrote. by Sean Darby, Global Equity Strategist.

At the end of last week, investors worried about the wild bullish moves in GameStop GME shares,
-30.77%
and AMC Entertainment AMC,
+ 0.30%,
among other small, heavily shorted companies whose moves have been attributed to organized efforts by individual investors to drive up stock prices and hamper short-selling hedge funds. Shares of GameStop and other stocks driven by retailer interest fell sharply in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Some market participants feared that unusual trading moves indicate a market that was not healthy, while other strategists view the events as idiosyncratic and unlikely to disrupt broader market moves.

What stocks are targeted?

  • Actions of Pfizer Inc. PFE,
    -0.28%
    slipped 0.6% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, after the drugmaker reported fourth-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, but revenue that exceeded expectations and provided outlook optimistic for the full year.

  • ConocoPhillipsThe COP said on Tuesday it suffered a net loss of $ 800 million, or 72 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, following earnings of $ 700 million, or 65 cents per share, during the period of the year previous.

  • GameStopshares fell 33%, after closing 31% lower on Monday. Its stock is still up 1,204% over the past month.

  • AMC Entertainment the operator of the movie channel, which is also popular on the Reddit Wall Street Bets forum, has fallen 25% in pre-market commerce.

  • Actions of Ali Baba
    BABA,
    + 4.28%
    increased after its third quarter results.

  • Actions of McKesson Corp.MCK rose 0.7% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, after the retail health care and pharmacy company reported a third quarter tax loss of more than $ 6 billion in due to an opioid litigation load, but adjusted earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: