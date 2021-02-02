Dow set to climb over 240 points as attention turns to Amazon and Google

U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday were set to extend their gains on the second trading day in February, with investors encouraged by news about the pace of vaccines in the United States, the prospect of increased tax assistance from Congress and a drop in the retail frenzy in heavily shorted inventories.

A list of earnings reports is also in the spotlight on Tuesday, including Pfizer PFE,

-0.28%

and ExxonMobil XOM,

+ 0.18%

before the bell and Amazon AMZN mega-cap stocks,

+ 4.26%

and Google parent Alphabet GOOGL,

+ 3.60%

GOOG,

+ 3.57%

should report after closing.

How are stock market indices performing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00,

+ 0.81% YMH21,

+ 0.81%

increased by 241 points to 30,351 points, a gain of 0.8%.

Futures on S&P 500 ES00 index,

+ 0.85% ESH21,

+ 0.85%

rose 32.05, or 0.9%, to 3,798.

Nasdaq-100 NQ00 Futures,

+ 0.86% NQH21,

+ 0.86%

climbed 110.75 to 13,347.25.

On Monday, stocks ended sharply higher. The Dow DJIA,

+ 0.76%

closed up 229.29 points, or 0.8%, to close at 30211.91, the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 1.61%

added 59.62 points, or 1.6%, to settle at 3,773.86, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

+ 2.55%

finished 332.70 points, or 2.6%, hitting 13,403.39.

What drives the market?

After dizzying movements in popular, but relatively small businesses GameStop Corp.

GME,

-30.77%

and AMC Entertainment

AMC,

+ 0.30% ,

investors could turn their attention to quarterly business results in the busiest second week of the fourth quarter earnings season.

The numbers so far have been promising, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with 81% of the 189 S&P 500 companies reporting, exceeding consensus expectations, according to FactSet data.

It’s a big day for profits with Alphabet and Amazon’s latest fourth quarter numbers following the close, wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

US markets appear poised to continue where they left off last night with a positive start as investors continue to look past the recent volatility brought on by GameStop, the analyst said.

Discussions around another round of Congressional coronavirus relief also gained attention on Wall Street, after a group of Senate Republicans on Monday highlighted asupply of approximately $ 618 billion, including a $ 1,000 round of direct checks for many adults. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday introduced a budget resolution, the first step in a process called budget reconciliation that would enable much of the President’s stimulus package. Joe Bidens of $ 1.9 trillion to pass the Senate with a simple majority.

Meanwhile, COVID cases in the United States tend to decline, also providing some optimism for the Wall Street bulls.

Hospitalizations are also on the decline, according to theCOVID follow-up project.There were 93,536 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals on Monday, up from 95,013 a day earlier and the lowest level since November 29.CDC vaccine trackingshows as of 6 a.m. Eastern Monday, 32.2 million doses had been administered so far, which is more than the tally of confirmed cases. So far, 49.9 million doses have been delivered to states.

Perhaps the most underestimated recovery was the daily number of Covid-19 cases and the hospitalization rate which had improved long before vaccine distribution began, analysts at Jefferies wrote. by Sean Darby, Global Equity Strategist.

At the end of last week, investors worried about the wild bullish moves in GameStop GME shares,

-30.77%

and AMC Entertainment AMC,

+ 0.30% ,

among other small, heavily shorted companies whose moves have been attributed to organized efforts by individual investors to drive up stock prices and hamper short-selling hedge funds. Shares of GameStop and other stocks driven by retailer interest fell sharply in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Some market participants feared that unusual trading moves indicate a market that was not healthy, while other strategists view the events as idiosyncratic and unlikely to disrupt broader market moves.

What stocks are targeted?