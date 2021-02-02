How will the Sagas AMC and GameStop end up? Just ask Tilray

What are the four most dangerous words in investing? This time it’s different.

This sentence implies that a person knows enough about what happened in the past to think that what is happening now will be different. In the case of the dizzying gains generated by AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) andGameStop (NYSE: GME) in recent days, I’m concerned that some new investors hoping to make a fortune may not be familiar with relevant examples from the past.

I’m by no means suggesting that new investors are the only ones jumping on the AMC and GameStop movement, by the way. I sympathize with the desire to give short sale hedge funds a chance.

However, there is a good precedent that I think is worth considering in light of what’s going on right now: how will the AMC and GameStop sagas end? You just have to askTilray (NASDAQ: TLRY).

Fly high

Canadian cannabis producer Tilray listed its shares on the Nasdaq market in July 2018. It was heady days for marijuana stocks. The Canadian market for legal recreational marijuana was scheduled to open in October. Tilray ranked among the companies that could benefit significantly from the new market.

Right out of the door, Tilray became the hottest broth on the market. Its shares skyrocketed after its initial public offering (IPO), then continued to rise – by a lot.

The above graph does not fully reflect what happened. On an intraday basis, shares of Tilray climbed nearly 1,400% at one point. That’s close to GameStop’s peak payoff last week.

AMC and GameStop in 2021 and Tilray in 2018 share one important quality: exceptionally high short interest. Tilray’s share price hit skyrocketing levels at the time, as short sellers hedged positions during an epic crisis. This is exactly what is happening with AMC and GameStop today.

What happened next

Now let’s move on to the important lesson. Here’s what happened with Tilray’s actions after the short squeeze.

Once there were no more short sellers to hedge their positions, the momentum behind Tilray’s rapid rise almost evaporated overnight. A few rebounds turned out to be mirages.

Short sellers have lost a lot of money. However, regular investors also lost a lot of money. Some of the people who were euphoric when Tilray’s stock skyrocketed were devastated when it sank.

With AMC and GameStop, short sellers are losing even more money than what happened with Tilray a few years ago. The sad reality is that many investors who jumped into AMC and GameStop stocks believing huge profits are guaranteed will almost certainly lose, too.

Main differences

To be sure, there are key differences between Tilray’s situations in 2018 and AMC and GameStop today. However, in some ways these differences are more positive for Tilray.

AMC and GameStop are facing huge headwinds with the COVID-19 pandemic. GameStop’s retail business model is under pressure due to online game purchases. In 2018, the future looked bright for Tilray with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada and the legalization of medical cannabis in Europe.

Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy recently warned his counterparts at AMC and GameStop in an interview with CNBC, saying, “My advice to these CEOs would be that at times like this, your company isn’t not your stock and your stock is not your business. Keep it all in perspective as these very unusual market dynamics unfold. “

This is also great advice for investors. AMC and GameStop actions are not the same as their companies. If you don’t want to own the business, don’t buy the shares.

As the old saying goes, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes often”. Current investors flocking to AMC and GameStop should heed the lessons to be learned from Tilray’s experience.