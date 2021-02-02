5 things to know this Tuesday





Massive data breach; New King County vaccination sites; Help you find a vaccine; Bellingham Homeless Camp; New baby gorilla at Woodland Park Zoo.

The Washington State Office of Auditors said a data breach may have exposed the personal information of 1.6 million residents who filed for unemployment last year, along with other information from state agencies and local governments. The violation concerned third-party software used by the auditors office to transmit files. Software provider Accellion announced last month that it was attacked in December. State Auditor Pat McCarthy said those potentially affected include people who applied for unemployment benefits from January 1 to December 10, 2020. Read more Two COVID-19 mass vaccination sites are now open in southern King County with the intention of administering 500 coronavirus vaccines per day. The sites are located in the Kent accesso ShoWare Center and in Auburn at the Auburn General Services Administration Complex. Vaccinations are by appointment only for those eligible for the state vaccine phases. Both sites operate Monday to Saturday 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Read more COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out statewide, but the appointment scheduling system is still a work in progress, and mostly online. This has been particularly difficult for people who have technological difficulties or who have limited access to the Internet. That’s why a group of Tacoma retirees familiar with the databases are offering to help with making vaccine appointments. Read more Before a controversial homeless camp outside Bellingham Town Hall was fully cleaned up last week, a new encampment was already forming. It is now in a parking lot at the city’s Civic Athletic Complex, which is a city park with a stadium, swimming pool, skatepark, and other sports facilities. The move frustrates those who live and work in the neighborhood. They fear that the horrific clashes between homeless advocates and police outside the town hall that happened last month will repeat. Read more The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle has welcomed its newest member of the Western Lowland Gorilla family. After an eight- to nine-month pregnancy, Nadiri, 24, gave birth at 10:25 a.m. on January 29. The little girl is Nadiri’s second baby and the first between her and her father, Kwame, 21. , the zoo written on his blog. The baby is doing well and is currently being cared for 24 hours a day by the zoo’s gorilla and veterinary staff as Nadiri has yet to take her baby to breastfeed, but zoo officials are confident her maternal instinct will kick in soon. . Read more Also see: Seattle local forecast Get the “5 things you need to know” delivered to your inbox. Sign up here to receive the daily morning email.

