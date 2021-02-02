Stocks rise before Amazon, alphabet profits





The S&P 500 rose 1.3% after the opening bell, a day after the broad gauge of stocks posted its largest one-day advance since November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6% and the highly technological Nasdaq Composite Index climbed about 1.1%.

Stock markets have stabilized around the world this week after a turbulent January, when extreme moves in some individual stocks, signs of a slowing US economy and concerns about the pace of vaccine rollouts and new coronavirus variants weighed on stock prices. Investor sentiment was bolstered by strong earnings reports from large-cap companies, as well as a drop in coronavirus cases in the United States and several other major economies. Investors to Analyze Amazon’s Quarterly Results. AMZN 0.93% com and Alphabet after markets close. Shares of giant tech companies continued to fuel the overall market in 2021, pushing the Nasdaq Composite up 5% so far this year. The bar for the tech was actually pretty high as the earnings season approached, said Hani Redha, multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. Overall, for the industry, we are still seeing very good results. Profits for the last quarter of 2020 were better than analysts had expected. Of the 189 companies in the S&P 500 Index that released results Monday night, 81% beat expectations, according to FactSet. Silver prices slipped after Monday’s sharp rise, when they posted their biggest one-day lead in more than a decade in the latest example of wild market moves boosted by online traders. Futures on the metal fell more than 6% on Tuesday after CME groups’ Comex exchange responded to volatility by increasing margin requirements. Some of the most popular stocks among online day traders have delved into pre-market trading. GameStop shares continued to fall, falling about 48%. Headphone maker Koss and AMC Entertainment Holdings fell 42% and 39% respectively. Express, Naked Brand and BlackBerry also fell. In the bond market, 10-year Treasuries yields climbed to 1.116%, from 1.077% on Monday. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of others, slipped 0.1%. Investors are closely following discussions around another round of coronavirus relief in Washington. A group of Senate Republicans on Monday presented their offer of around $ 618 billion, including a series of direct checks of $ 1,000 for many adults. The proposal omits measures favored by many Democrats, such as aid to state and local governments and a plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour. There is still hope to get to something bipartisan, Redha said. Passing a bill smaller than that proposed by President Bidens for $ 1.9 trillion along bipartisan lines could be positive for stocks by paving the way for more stimulus spending later in his term, added Mr. Redha. US stocks opened higher on Wall Street on Tuesday.

Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg News



Stocks rallied in foreign markets. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 1.1%, led by shares of French companies as well as car and parts manufacturers. In London, silver miner Fresnillo lost 4.5%. BP shares fell 1.9% in London. The energy giant returned to profit in the fourth quarter, but said on Tuesday the pandemic would continue to challenge its business this year. In Asia, the Indias S&P BSE Sensex index rose 2.5%, extending gains that began when the government presented plans to boost economic growth and health spending on Monday. The Shanghai China Composite Index rose 0.8% and Hong Kong Hang Seng climbed 1.2%. Elsewhere in commodities, futures on Brent, the benchmark in international energy markets, rose 2.6% to $ 57.82 per barrel. Write to Joe Wallace at [email protected]

