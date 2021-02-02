Administrator / PDMR Shareholding London Stock Exchange: VTA

Time Finance Limit (VTA / VTAS)

Notification of transactions by directors, persons exercising managerial functions

responsibilities and people closely associated with them

Guernsey, February 2, 2021

Following the announcements made on April 5, 2019 and June 26, 2020 relating to changes in the payment of attendance fees, Volta Finance Limited (the Company or Volta) purchased 3,710 ordinary shares without par value of the Company (Ordinary Shares) at a price average of 5.88 per share.

Each director receives 30% of his attendance fees for any year in the form of shares, which he is required to keep for a period of at least one year from their respective issue date.

The shares will be issued to directors who, for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (“MAR“) are” persons exercising managerial responsibilities “(a”PDMR“)

Paul Meader, Chairman and PDMR for MAR purposes, acquired 1,124 additional Ordinary Shares of the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr. Meader and persons closely related to Mr. Meader will hold an interest in 42,956 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.12% of the issued shares of the Company;

Paul Varotsis, Director and PDMR for MAR purposes, acquired 787 additional Ordinary Shares of the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr. Varotsis will hold a stake in 209,181 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.57% of the issued shares of the Company;

Steve Le Page, Director and PDMR for MAR purposes, acquired 956 additional Ordinary Shares of the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr. Le Page will hold a stake in 37,253 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.10% of the issued shares of the Company;

Graham Harrison, Director and PDMR for MAR purposes, acquired 843 additional Ordinary Shares of the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr. Harrison will hold an interest in 20,993 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the issued shares of the Company;

The notifications below, made in accordance with MAR requirements, provide additional details regarding the above transactions:

CONTACTS

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

[email protected]

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Corporate secretary and administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services SCA, Guernsey branch

[email protected]

+44 (0) 1481 750853

Corporate broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Andrew Worne

Daniel Balabanoff

Will Talkington + 44 (0) 20 7397 8900

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under the Companies Act (Guernsey) 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the main market of the London Stock Exchange for listed securities. Voltas’ home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to the regulation and supervision of the AFM, as regulator of the financial markets in the Netherlands.

Voltas’ investment objectives are to preserve capital throughout the credit cycle and to provide a stable income stream to its shareholders in the form of dividends. Volta seeks to achieve its investment objectives primarily through diversified investments in structured finance assets. Assets in which the Company may invest directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: business loans; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and auto loans. Companys’ investment approach is based on vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to the portfolios of these underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specializing in structured credit, for the investment management of all of its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a world leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest asset managers based in Europe with 753 investment professionals and 801 billion in assets under management at the end of April 2020.

