Asian stocks see January exits amid valuation concerns, COVID-19 cases





(Reuters) – Foreigners became net sellers of Asian stocks in January, after three consecutive months of buying, as they posted profits amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases and high valuations of actions. FILE PHOTO: A bureau de change worker holds a stack of Indonesian rupiah banknotes before giving them to a customer in Jakarta, October 8, 2015. REUTERS / Beawiharta Foreign investors were net sellers of a combined total of $ 5.52 billion in South Korean, Taiwanese, Filipino, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Indian stocks last month, according to stock data. For a graph on foreign investment in Asian stocks: Global cases of COVID-19 topped 100 million last month with more than 2 million deaths, and some delay in the distribution of vaccines around the world has also dampened risk appetite. The broadest MSCI 12-month forecast Asia-Pacific stock price / earnings ratio (P / E) index jumped to 17.42 at the end of January, the highest since September 2009. After pouring over $ 4 billion in South Korean and Taiwanese stocks in the last quarter of 2020, foreigners withdrew huge sums of money from both markets in January. South Korea faced outflows of $ 5.3 billion, while Taiwan reported net sales of $ 3.3 billion. South Korea, which first succeeded in containing the pandemic, experienced its third and strongest wave of infections this winter, and has also been criticized for delaying getting vaccines for its 52 million people. Korea is behind schedule with its vaccine rollout, with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency promising to inoculate 70% of its 52 million people by September, brokerage firm Jefferies said in a statement. report. We are downgrading (South Korean equities) to Modestly bullish as the equity market looks expensive relative to bonds, according to the report. In contrast, Indian and Indonesian stocks drew $ 2.66 billion and $ 1.1 billion respectively last month. Herald van der Linde, head of Asia equities strategy at HSBC, said investors were heading into markets such as ASEAN countries, which lagged price performance last year. There is some rotation between the markets, he said. For a graphic on COVID-19 vaccination in Asia: Report by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

