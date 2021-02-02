Business
Ellume wins $ 232 million government contract to produce COVID-19 home tests in the United States
Australian COVID-19 diagnostics maker Ellume has been awarded a $ 231.8 million contract from the Biden administration to establish its first production facility in the United States and deliver 8.5 million of its tests to homes.
The company’s digital coronavirus test received a historic green light from the FDA last December, allowing it to be sold over the counter and performed solo, regardless of whether a person has symptoms, and goes through ‘a sample has a result of approximately 20 minutes.
Our goal is to enable the United States to minimize community transmission and reopen as quickly as possible, said Ellume Founder and CEO Sean Parsons.
We are prioritizing our partnership with the U.S. government to mobilize testing quickly and in the most efficient manner, Parsons added. We will fulfill the order for these tests at the same time as we increase production at our production facilities, thus creating more opportunities for retail and private establishments in the future.
RELATED: NIH Chooses 7 COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests for ‘Shark Tank’ Competition, Unlocking $ 248.7 Million in Scaling Funding
Ellume previously received manufacturing scale-up funding from the National Institutes of Health, through its competitive COVID-19 diagnostic accelerator program. The planned US facility is expected to perform 640,000 tests per day before the end of the year.
The new contract, Posted through the Ministry of Defense alongside the Ministry of Health and Social Services, aims to build on the existing production capacity of Brisbane-based Ellumes, ie around 200,000 tests per day.
RELATED: Qiagen and Ellume to Build Portable Antigen Testing Centers for COVID-19
About half of these will be shipped to the United States from Australia until the construction of the new onshore facility. The 8.5 million tests will be distributed across the country as part of the national COVID-19 response policy established on the first full day of President Bidens in office.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]