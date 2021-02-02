Ellume wins $ 232 million government contract to produce COVID-19 home tests in the United States

Australian COVID-19 diagnostics maker Ellume has been awarded a $ 231.8 million contract from the Biden administration to establish its first production facility in the United States and deliver 8.5 million of its tests to homes.

The company’s digital coronavirus test received a historic green light from the FDA last December, allowing it to be sold over the counter and performed solo, regardless of whether a person has symptoms, and goes through ‘a sample has a result of approximately 20 minutes.

Our goal is to enable the United States to minimize community transmission and reopen as quickly as possible, said Ellume Founder and CEO Sean Parsons.

We are prioritizing our partnership with the U.S. government to mobilize testing quickly and in the most efficient manner, Parsons added. We will fulfill the order for these tests at the same time as we increase production at our production facilities, thus creating more opportunities for retail and private establishments in the future.

Ellume previously received manufacturing scale-up funding from the National Institutes of Health, through its competitive COVID-19 diagnostic accelerator program. The planned US facility is expected to perform 640,000 tests per day before the end of the year.

The new contract, Posted through the Ministry of Defense alongside the Ministry of Health and Social Services, aims to build on the existing production capacity of Brisbane-based Ellumes, ie around 200,000 tests per day.

About half of these will be shipped to the United States from Australia until the construction of the new onshore facility. The 8.5 million tests will be distributed across the country as part of the national COVID-19 response policy established on the first full day of President Bidens in office.