MGC Pharma heads to the London Stock Exchange

MGC Pharmaceuticals, a medical cannabis player listed on ASX, is expected to be double listed on the main board of the London Stock Exchange, or LSE. Listing is expected to be finalized this month and coincide with an initial public offering of 5 million euros.

Companys IPO is backed by London-based stock broker Turner Pope and will draw on UK-based institutional funds and sophisticated investors looking to gain exposure to the medical cannabis sector in rapid development.

I am delighted to announce that we are moving forward with the admission of MGC Pharmaceuticals to the main market of the London Stock Exchange, which will position the company for the next phase of its growth and development.

Admission will reflect our research operations based in Europe and allow the company to engage with investors in the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

MGC Pharma said about half of the funds raised will be used to cover the cost of a phase three clinical trial of the company’s ArtemiC formulation which MGC believes could help cure patients infected with COVID.

In what appears to be the perfect time for the forerunner in the development and sale of phytocannabinoid-derived drugs, MGC Pharma will have the opportunity to present its new anti-inflammatory COVID formulation to UK investors.

Above all, the $ 2.1 million in revenue MGC generated last year from its various medical cannabis-based health and skin care products puts it above the bunch of wannabes in the space that are always looking for something to cure using medical cannabis.

The company said the dual listing was a strategic move to expand its investor base and access investors around its main manufacturing facility in Slovenia in Eastern Europe.

It is now also looking to add a second European manufacturing base on the small Mediterranean island of Malta where it already has a research facility.

Following the recently completed successful phase two clinical trials of its ArtemiC product in COVID-19 patients, the company received a $ 3.1 million cash grant from the Maltese Government’s Economic Development Agency for the manufacture of ArtemiC in Malta.

While Malta is part of the European Union, it is in fact located closer to North Africa and is a prime location for distribution to existing markets in Europe and developing markets in the Middle East and South Africa. North Africa.

MGC Pharmas ArtemiC is a natural food supplement formulation based on artemisinin and curcumin mixed with supporting ingredients, vitamin C and Boswellia serrata, which are both well-known natural active ingredients with anti-infective properties.

In its attempts to combat the symptoms of the coronavirus, the company said its ArtemiC clinical study met all U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory requirements, including a comprehensive safety and efficacy profile, by improving and accelerating the recovery of moderate COVID-19 patients.

A planned Phase 3 clinical trial of ArtemiC will be an international multi-center study with up to 205 participants scheduled to start in the coming months, targeting both patients with COVID and influenza.

Other key phytomedicine products that will benefit from MGC Pharmas’ impending fundraiser in the UK are its CannEpil treatment for adolescent epilepsy and its CogniCann treatment for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

With an LSE list and a fresh wad of cash to stash in its saddlebags, MGC looks set to stand out from the crowd as it ramps up the development and delivery of its cannabinoid drug suite.

NB: This article is intended for general financial market information only and should not be construed as an endorsement or advertisement for any particular product, drug or medication.

