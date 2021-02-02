Asian stocks follow Wall St higher, silver retreats | stock Exchange

BEIJING (AP) Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday after President Joe Biden invited Republicans to a meeting to discuss economic aid, as money hit an eight-year high.
The market references in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul have all improved.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.6%, recouping some of the losses earlier in the week amid frenzied trading by video game retailer GameStop and other stocks targeted by day traders novices.
In Washington, Biden invited 10 moderate Republicans to the White House to discuss his proposed $ 1.9 trillion economic aid package. Republicans have already countered with an offer of $ 600 billion, less than a third of the amount proposed by Biden.
The sound of more stimuli, which tends to lift all boats, was music to the ears of the markets, Axi’s Stephen Innes said in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to 3,523.71 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 1% to 28,376.20. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.9% to 29,453.37.
The Kospi in Seoul rose 2.1% to 3,120.27 and the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained 1.2% to 6,744.70.
New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.
Money declined after jumping at one point to its highest level in eight years.
Silver for March delivery fell 81 cents, or 2.7%, to $ 28.61 an ounce in London.
Last week there were posts on the Reddit WallStreet Bets forum and other places on social media encouraging small investors to buy money. It exploded on Monday, but many online investors said they were not the ones driving the price up.
Small traders learn that “the silver market is much bigger than some of the small cap stocks they’ve traded,” Oanda’s Edward Moya said in a report. to record high levels.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index gained 3,773.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to 30,211.91. The Nasdaq composite climbed 2.5% to 13,403.39.
US markets have been troubled by frenzied trading in GameStop and some other stocks that are expected to fall but have surged after buying from novice traders. Other investors have said that hedge funds that bet against these stocks lose money and sell other stocks.
GameStop fell 30.8% to $ 225 per share. It ended last year at around $ 18.
Tech stocks led the way up. Communications actions and a variety of businesses that rely on direct consumer spending such as Starbucks and AutoZone have also helped drive the market up.
Hopes of economic aid, along with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep the abundance of low-cost credit going, lifted the S&P 500 and other major indices to record highs.
Investors are bidding up as 2021 approaches in hopes that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. This optimism has been marred by spikes in infection and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.
Markets were rocked last week by AstraZenecas’ announcement that it would deliver the European Union less than half of the promised doses, prompting the EU to impose export controls. On Sunday, AstraZeneca has pledged to increase its European supplies and start delivery earlier.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 52 cents to $ 54.07 per barrel. The contract gained $ 1.35 Monday to $ 53.55 a barrel. Brent, used for the price of international oils, added 49 cents to $ 56.84 a barrel in London. It advanced $ 1.31 the previous session to $ 56.35.
The dollar edged down to 104.92 yen from 104.94 yen on Monday. The euro rose to $ 1.2086 from $ 1.2066.
