Impossible Foods slashes the prices of its plant-based meat offerings

In recent years, meatless meat products have taken off among consumers. But the meatless meat market still only accounts for about 1 percent of the meat market. One of the main reasons: Vegetable meat products are considerably more expensive.

There are signs, however, that are changing. Impossible Foods products on grocery store shelves are expected to be around 20% cheaper in the coming weeks, the company said Tuesday morning. The company will suggest to retailers that prices drop to $ 5.49 (from $ 6.99) for a two-packet and $ 6.99 (from $ 8.99) for a 12 oz. package of ground beef not possible in the US (actual prices vary by location and retailer).

The announcement follows a similar price drop Impossible Foods made for restaurant distributors at the start of the year, and this is the last attempt by plant-based meat manufacturers to cut into meat with a big price advantage.

The pandemic has only underscored the importance of reducing this price advantage and making meatless meat a traditional alternative to factory-farmed meat. Slaughterhouses, long known for their terrible working conditions, were coronavirus hot spots, in some cases because they responded to the coronavirus crisis by telling employees not to take sick leave for any reason. And then there are the larger scale issues that the pandemic has reminded the world of: it is a public health danger to raise animals for food in overcrowded conditions that can incubate and rapidly spread disease, and our farming practices risk triggering the next global pandemic.

In light of these issues, consumers have shown greater interest in herbal offerings. More and more traditional food companies have launched plant-based meat brands, more and more fast food and casual restaurants have added menu options, and major players in the field have collected a lot of money. ‘money.

Having won the first battle to spark consumer interest in trying plant-based foods, and investors interested enough to fund them, plant-based meat companies turn to a bigger challenge: getting products to market. plant based meat as cheap as animal meat products. . The plant based meat industry needs to be bigger to compete with animal products on price and price competition is a key part of growth as an industry.

A pound of farmed beef burgers at the Walmart near me is just $ 2.80 / pound. To give everyone access to plant-based alternatives and a meaningful transition from industrial farming, plant-based alternatives need to be just as cheap without cutting the same corners.

Vegetable meat is still a far cry from the low prices of animal meat. But a 20% price cut for Impossible Foods is one more step towards making plant-based meat as a reliable alternative to factory-farmed animal meat.

Why is meat so cheap anyway?

Meat in America is incredibly inexpensive without precedent.

The average price of a meat alternative sold in a grocery store meat section in the United States last year was $ 9.87 / pound. The average price of beef? $ 4.82 / lb. Chicken is even cheaper, at $ 2.33 / pound.

This is a big difference and could explain a large part of why, even as consumer interest increases and the flavor profile of vegetable meats increasingly approaches the flavor profile of animal meats, vegetable meats do not constitute. still only a very small part of sales.

The animal industry has been optimizing its processes for a century, says Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods.

The most processed inexpensive forms of chicken are just incredibly inexpensive, by historical standards and compared to other food products on the market, Lewis Bollard, who studies farm animal welfare, told me. the Open Philanthropy Project, last summer. The chicken industry has managed to cut all corners, they don’t pay their environmental bills, they don’t pay for a lot of the public health risks they cause. They managed to produce a product that was artificially cheap and difficult to compete with.

But optimization is only part of the story. The other is that the meat industry has amassed a lot of political power which it used to make meat cheap and to make Americans eat a lot.

Animal agriculture is heavily subsidized by the federal government. That said, neither Bollard nor Zak Weston, a researcher at the Good Food Institute, believe that direct monetary subsidies were the main reason meat was so cheap.

More important are invisible forms of subsidy such as not enforcing workers’ rights, exempting factory farms from animal cruelty laws, not forcing companies to engage in environmental cleanup, and not restrict risky practices like the overuse of antibiotics that impose costs on the whole world.

It’s not the case that plant-based meat is weirdly expensive or labor intensive or something, Weston once told me. The animal protein industry has spent decades reaping incredible efficiencies in every part of the program. Animal meat can externalize much of its negative externalities like health care, ecology, worker welfare, animal welfare.

In other words, if the animal meat industry was held responsible for the costs that its products and operation impose on society, the meat would be much more expensive.

Vegetable meat is getting cheaper, but it still doesn’t beat animal meat

Impossible A 20% reduction in prices is important in absolute terms, but price parity is still a long way off.

Still, industry experts are optimistic.

We were thinking about cost reduction and the cost structure of ground beef from the start, David Lee, CFO of Impossible Foods previously told me. We knew that if we had the best product at the same price, consumers would vote with their stomachs.

In recent years, they have already made progress. Last year, Impossible Foods cut restaurant prices by 15%. Now they’re cutting recommended retail prices by 20%. Companies were reluctant to share specific cost figures with me, but based on Securities and Exchange Commission filings, Bollard estimates Beyonds’ cost of production fell from $ 4.50 / pound in mid-2019. at $ 3.50 / lb in mid-2020.

In some outlets, such as Dunkin, Beyond Meats Sausage Sandwich retails for exactly the same price as the Meat Sausage Sandwich. Charles Muth, director of Beyond Meat, says Beyonds products do much better when they’re listed at the same price as meat.

The thing we like to say here, Muth said last year, is changing the way consumers and shoppers think about what they eat. We don’t want the price to be a barrier when considering this. We like to make the most of the prices in this conversation.

There is no shining secret to making a mass-produced product cheaper. Instead, the experts told me, it was about making every piece of the supply chain, manufacturing process, and distribution process work a little better.

When a company is large enough, it can make large-scale ingredient purchases, get expensive equipment that is only worthwhile if it is used to make a huge number of products, have distribution centers in large numbers. many parts of the world to minimize transportation costs, and negotiate better deals for its supplies. There is potential for a virtuous cycle where lower costs recruit more consumers, resulting in additional savings.

It is these economies of scale that drove Impossible Foods’ latest price cuts. In the past year, we’ve more than doubled our production, said Woodside. The more we sell, the better use of our production lines, the better prices we get from our supplies, the more suppliers we can integrate into the plant ecosystem.

And while the ultimate goal of every plant-based food expert I’ve spoken to is price parity with animal meat, the price cuts make a big difference before they even hit that point. Cheaper vegetable meat means options for more consumers and more restaurants. It also means less demand for animal products at a time when prices are high, animal welfare is being ignored and Congress investigates coronavirus outbreaks at slaughterhouses. There is a long way to go, but a 20 percent price cut is a substantial step forward.