Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Price of $ 870 Million Initial Public Offering | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 1, 2021 –

Ares Acquisition Corporation (the Company), a special purpose acquisition company formed to complete a combination with one or more companies, today announced the price of its initial public offering of 87,000,000. units priced at $ 10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will trade under the ticker symbol AAC from February 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one class A common share of the Company and one fifth of a bond. redeemable subscription. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share of the Company at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and the Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AAC and AAC.WS, respectively.

The Company will not be limited to any particular sector or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company, except that it does not intend to enter the fossil fuel industry.

UBS Investment Bank and Citigroup are acting as bookkeepers and representatives of the underwriters for this offer. Morgan Stanley and Barclays act as bookkeepers, and CastleOak acts as co-manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 13,050,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offer is made only by means of a prospectus. If applicable, copies of the prospectus can be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, Telephone: (888) 827-7275 or by e-mail: ol-prospectusrequest @ ubs .com; and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, phone: (800) 831-9146.

A securities registration statement came into effect on February 1, 2021 in accordance with Section 8 (a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration or qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions.

The offer is expected to close on February 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. There can be no assurance that the offer referred to above will be completed on the terms described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering of the Company. company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

