CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies in Texas, including Houston, starting February 11





Other pharmacies will also offer vaccines after the White House announcement on Tuesday. You can register as long as you are in phase 1A or 1B.

HOUSTON There is big news from CVS pharmacies on Tuesday as the chain prepares to carry COVID-19 vaccines in-store in locations across the state of Texas, including the Houston area. Editor’s Note: The video in this article reports on the vaccination process and new COVID variants spreading across the country The company said it would offer vaccines to 70 branches in Texas, including some stores Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco. As more and more doses become available, more stores will offer the vaccinations. Those stores will begin vaccinations on February 11, and appointments will become available for booking as of February 9, the company said in a press release. The news comes after the White House announced on Tuesday that it will start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies. The first phase of the plan will begin in around 6,500 stores before expanding. How to register for a CVS COVID vaccination appointment First of all, be aware that CVS follows Texas guidelines for the distribution of vaccines. At the beginning of February, that means for now you must be in Phase 1A or Phase 1B. Also, as a reminder, appointments in Texas won’t be available for booking until February 9 at the earliest, CVS says. Click / tap here for the registration link which you can continue to check. “Vaccines from participating CVS pharmacies in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will be confirmed by the state prior to deployment. Patients must pre-register on CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations will not be provided. “ CVS will not only offer the vaccine in stores Here are other chains across the state and country that will be receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This list comes from the White House on February 2, but the federal government notes that not all stores will offer the vaccine in all states, so you should check with each company to see what their plans are: Walgreens (including Duane Reade) CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Longs) Walmart, Inc. (including Sams Club) The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Frys, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Marianos, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market) Publix Super Markets, Inc. Costco Wholesale Corp. Albertsons Companies, Inc. (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaws, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Luckys, Pak n Save, Sav-On) Retail Business Services, LLC (including Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co, Stop & Shop) Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. (including Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Fresco Y Mas) Not just in Texas: CVS sites offering the vaccine In January, the drugstore chain was offering vaccines in stores in only a few states. But now that has changed: “The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Texas is part of an initial rollout in 11 states and includes approximately 335 CVS pharmacies in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS pharmacies across the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to deliver 20 to 25 million vaccines per month. “







