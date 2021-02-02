Twitter permanently banned MyPillow business account after founder Mike Lindell posted it

Twitter puts MyPillow to bed all the time.
The social media platform suspended Mike Lindells’ personal account last week, after the CEO of MyPillow continued to spread baseless claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 US presidential election, which he said. lost to President Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes, 4 percentage points and 74 votes in the electoral college. Now the MyPillow business account has also been permanently banned after Lindell tweeted it to bypass his personal ban and call Twitter TWTR,

CEO Jack Dorsey for canceling it.
Lily: Twitter permanently bans MyPillow founder Mike Lindell
Thanks to everyone who supported MyPillow during this time … Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell)! The company tweeted on Sunday. Some Twitter users captured screenshots of the tweets before the account was closed.
We are extremely busy and are hiring as fast as possible to handle the entire shipment! the message continued. Jack will be discovered and should be put in jail when everything is revealed!
A Twitter representative confirmed to MarketWatch that the MyPillow corporate account has been permanently suspended for violating our prohibit escape policy.
Twitter has banned more than 70,000 accounts for sharing false information since the riot on the U.S. Capitol last month, including the account of former President Donald Trump, accused of inciting crowds to storm the building federal.
MyPillow was not immediately available for comment, but Lindell reportedly told USA Today that he can’t believe they’re doing this to my company. They want to destroy me.
Retailers including Kohls KSS,

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY,

and JC Penney have stopped selling MyPillow in their stores, USA Today reported, though brands have blamed slower sales for no longer stocking Lindells bedding on the shelves. Lindell also claimed that Wayfair W,

and Texas supermarket chain HEB no longer sells its products.
The brands were generally not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for JC Penney told MarketWatch via email that the company stopped selling MyPillow products last summer due to declining customer demand. The store’s remaining inventory will be marked until it runs out, and it will not be restocked, the spokesperson said.
It’s not Lindells just a headache yet. Dominion Voting Systems is mulling a lawsuit against him for claiming his voting machines were part of the alleged electoral fraud commission that took the presidency away from Trump. The voting machine and software maker has also filed a libel complaint $ 1.3 billion against Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for implicating the voting machines in the baseless ballot-forgery allegations he peddled.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
