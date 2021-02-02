Amazon to pay drivers $ 61.7 million after withholding tips





Amazon will pay more than $ 61.7 million to Flex drivers who it withheld the full amount of customer tips to settle a Federal Trade Commission investigation. The settlement comes nearly two years after the Los Angeles Times first revealed that Amazon was using customer tips to cover the guaranteed base salary for Flex drivers, who deliver Amazon Fresh, Prime Now and other orders. . The money will reimburse Flex drivers that Amazon has withheld tips for the past 2 years, according to the FTC. Until August 2019, Amazon promised Flex drivers a guaranteed minimum base wage for every order, which the ecommerce company said included 100% of customer tips. However, as the Times reported, Amazon sometimes used tips to subsidize the company’s payment to workers. In one case, a driver responsible for delivering an order to his home gave himself a tip of $ 12. The guaranteed minimum base wage for the order was $ 27. The driver received $ 30 in compensation for the order, which the company said included 100% of the tip showing that Amazon only contributed $ 18. In May 2019, a few months after the compensation model was revealed, the FTC notified Amazon that it was opening an investigation and sought files regarding its payment policies for Flex drivers. According to the complaint, Amazon changed its tipping practice after learning it was under an FTC investigation. In August 2019, Amazon sent an email to drivers saying it would no longer use tips to subsidize base salary and that the company would give a full breakdown of how much workers paid for each order. In addition to the $ 61.7 million settlement, Amazon will be prohibited from making changes to the way drivers receive tips from customers without obtaining the drivers’ written consent and from misrepresenting pay or benefits. Driver tips. The FTC has asked Amazon Flex drivers to sign up to receive email updates on the status of the refund process. Today’s order offers substantial redress to families who have fallen victim to the Amazons’ anti-competitive deception, FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra wrote in a statement. However, this cannot be the only action we take to protect workers and families from dominant intermediaries. The FTC will also need to carefully consider whether tech platforms engage in anti-competitive behavior that deceives workers and crushes law-abiding competitors. In a statement, Amazon spokeswoman Deborah Bass disputed that the company’s policies misled drivers. While we disagree that it was unclear how we reported driver pay, we added additional detail in 2019 and are happy to put this issue behind us, Bass said. . Amazon Flex delivery partners play an important role in serving customers every day, which is why they earn some of the best in the business at over $ 25 an hour on average.







