Business
Cleveland Auto Show Announces New Downtown Venue, December Dates for 2021 Event
CLEVELAND, Ohio The Cleveland Auto Show, a long-running popular event at the IX Center, is moving to the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland in December.
The exhibition organizers announced on Tuesday that the event will run from Saturday December 4 to Sunday December 12.
Louis A. Vitantonio, president of the Cleveland Auto Show, said the event, which drew 350,000 attendees last year, was returning to its downtown roots. Well, make it a big event no matter where it is, Vitantonio said.
Before moving to the IX Center in the mid-1980s, the event was held in the city’s former convention center, which was replaced in 2013.
Vitantonio said he was looking forward to welcoming attendees to the show in bustling downtown Clevelands, noting that December dates could overlap with Browns or Cavaliers games and other city activity.
Even so, the new location will pose some challenges, including parking, which was cheap and plentiful at the IX Center. Vitantonio said he hoped to make deals with nearby parking lots and garages to make parking easier.
In addition, at just over 400,000 square feet, the Clevelands Convention Center is considerably smaller than the IX Center, the cavernous, former tank and bomber factory near the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Vitanonio said the installation in the new space will take longer because the entrance areas are not as large, but event staff will be able to meet the challenges.
We will be using the full set of facilities not just the showroom, but the ballrooms and hallways, he said. Were going to find ways to install cars in all areas of the building.
He also hopes to use the adjacent public auditorium, although those details have not been worked out with the city.
He expects this year’s show to feature around 500 cars, compared to around 800 at the IX Center. Popular events Ride N Drives, where visitors can test drive new cars, will continue through the streets of downtown.
Meanwhile, the Auto Show has an ongoing litigation against IX Center Corp., the private company that operates the center and abruptly announced the closure of the city-owned facility in September. Since then, it has entered into a 700,000 square foot lease agreement with GOJO Industries, which manufactures hand sanitizers, to house the company’s inventory.
The Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Educational Assistance Foundation, which runs the Auto Show, and the Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association, which runs the Ohio RV Super Show, sued the IX Center in December, alleging breach of contract.
In response, lawyers for IX Center Corp. wrote that the facility could not continue to function as an event center. After exploring various options and obtaining no assistance from the City of Cleveland, one conclusion became inescapable: I-XCenterCorp. could not maintain its traditional business model, the lawyers wrote in their documents. Put simply, the pandemic has forced the IX Center to withdraw from the main event hosting business.
News of the Auto Shows relocation is good news for the downtown convention center, which has been largely empty for a year, due to the pandemic.
The Huntington Convention Center team is excited to bring the Cleveland Auto Show back to downtown Cleveland, said Ron King, general manager of the center. Decades ago, the Cleveland Auto Show was held in the old downtown convention center and was excited to reintroduce our building to many Northeastern Ohio residents who do not have not had the pleasure of visiting the building since it opened in 2013.
Tickets cost $ 16 for adults or $ 13 in advance. The show’s opening hours are currently from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm each day, with Sunday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm For information: clevelandautoshow.com
Vitantonio said the Auto Shows 2022 event is also scheduled for the convention center, also in December.
Plain Dealer reporter John Caniglia contributed to this story.
Read more:
