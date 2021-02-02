HCA topped Wall Street expectations with $ 3.8 billion profit in year marked by roller coaster volumes and pandemic costs





The past year has been a roller coaster for hospitals across the country when it comes to soaring costs and fluctuating patient volumes. But for HCA Healthcare, it ended up being a good year financially with the Nashville, Tennessee-based hospital giant posting higher profits both for its fourth quarter and for the year. The company's shares surged on Wednesday as it posted earnings of $ 1.4 billion, or $ 4.13 per diluted share, on revenue of $ 14.3 billion for the fourth quarter. That topped last year's fourth quarter earnings by $ 1.07 billion, or $ 3.09 per diluted share, by more than 30% on fourth quarter revenue of $ 13.5 billion. quarter of 2019.

Industry information for healthcare marketers To build trusting relationships and generate positive outcomes for patients and the community organizations they partner with, healthcare marketers need to leverage the tools and technologies to innovate, better inform and overcome challenges. challenges. Get the eBook and learn how to deliver better customer-centric experiences. This too beat wall street projections of approximately $ 3.58 per share on sales of approximately $ 14 billion. Faced with the strongest push of the COVID-19 pandemic, we ended the year with strong financial results in the fourth quarter. These results were driven, once again, by very acute inpatient volumes coupled with strong cost management, said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. HCA saw inpatient revenue soar 12% while revenue per admission increased 16%. “These results were driven, once again, by very acute inpatient volumes coupled with strong cost management,” Hazen said on a conference call with investors Tuesday. RELATED: Hazen, CEO of HCA, Provides Insight into Health System Expectations for 2021 The company posted a profit of $ 3.75 billion on revenue of $ 51.5 billion for the year ended Dec. 31. This represents an increase from $ 3.5 billion in revenue over $ 51.3 billion a year earlier. The company also returned more than $ 6 billion in funding under the CARES Act last year, as the federal government hit hospitals hard because of the loss of elective procedures during the pandemic. The company has announced its intention to resume its share buyback program and quarterly dividend program. “Our performance last year gives us confidence that we will also be able to overcome future challenges successfully,” said Hazen. Numbers The healthcare system has had many successes attributed to the pandemic. HCA said that admissions to the same facilities and the same equivalent admissions to the same facilities fell 3.4% and 7.5%, respectively, in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter in 2019. Emergency room visits at the same facilities declined 21%, inpatient surgeries at the same facilities declined 6.7%, and outpatient surgeries at the same facilities declined 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, per compared to the same period of 2019. Labor costs, as well as supplies, including some drugs like remdesivir and personal protective equipment, have also skyrocketed amid the pandemic. However, officials pointed out, the same facilities’ revenue per equivalent admission increased 14.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This was attributed to safety jumps in treated patients and a favorable payers mix. In the fourth quarter, Hazen said HCA hospitals were providing care to 56,000 inpatients for COVID-19, a 40% increase from the company’s third quarter. Since March, HCA has provided care to more than 122,000 hospitalized patients with the virus, or 8% of total HCA admissions. “Our hospitals continue to treat many patients with COVID-19,” Hazen said. “Fortunately, census levels have started to decline in recent weeks.”

