A harsh winter later this week





* WATCH FOR WINTER STORM for much of the News 9 viewing area from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Enjoy calm and fairly mild weather over the area until Wednesday, as an extended period of very harsh winter weather will begin later this week! We should have variable cloudy skies through Wednesday with lows in the 10’s and highs in the lows of the 30s. Light winds will turn to the southeast at 7-14 mph for Wednesday. There could be irregular fog on Tuesday evening. A developing storm system and cold front will approach Wednesday evening. As such, there is a risk of mixed scattered light precipitation late Wednesday evening, after midnight. If freezing rain and sleet occur, the roads could become rather slippery for the Thursday morning trip. Otherwise, as this storm system strengthens over Wisconsin, any mixed precipitation should turn to snow. At this point, it looks like about 4-8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible through Thursday night. There could even be totals over 8 inches until Friday morning near the Upper Michigan border. Of course, this will create difficult travel conditions. I would expect some advisories or warnings to be issued for this event. Temperatures on Thursday will hit the lowest 30 by noon and then start to drop rapidly towards the evening as the cold front spreads. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected to develop Thursday evening and persist through Friday. As such, there will be a lot of blowing snow and blowing snow in the open areas, making it difficult to get around in places. Temperatures will be very cold on Friday with lows around 2 and highs in the upper 0s. Wind chills will be around -10 to -15 for much of the day and then even worse Friday night through the weekend. Lows could dip to -8 on Saturday with highs near zero. Sunday is expected to have lows around -15 to -18 with highs around -4. Strong northwesterly winds will continue over the weekend, producing wind chills of around -25 to -40 degrees. If you have to venture out, you will need to be well wrapped up otherwise you will get frostbite or hypothermia. Fortunately, we should get some sun this weekend with just a few lakefront flurries possible at times towards Ashland, Iron and Northwest Vilas counties. It still looks dry early next week with more sun. Lows could be around -10 to near -20 with highs near -2 on Monday and hopefully climb back to positive 0s on Tuesday. It may even stay dry for a good part of the next week. However, temperatures will likely stay well below normal thanks to the bolstering arctic air. Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., February 2, 2021 February 2nd in meteorological history:

1952 – The only tropical storm on record in the United States in February exited the Gulf of Mexico and passed through southern Florida. It produced winds of 60 mph and two to four inches of rain. (2nd-3rd) (The Weather Channel) 1956 – A record snowstorm in New Mexico and West Texas began on Ground Hog Day. The storm produced 15 inches of snow in Roswell NM, and up to 33 inches in the Texas Panhandle. (David Ludlum) 1987 – A rapidly moving arctic front brought snow and high winds to the north-central United States. Gusts reached 69 mph at Brookings SD. Big Falls MN reported nine inches of snow. Record heat was reported just before the front. Burlington IA reported a record 59 degrees. (National weather summary) (Storm data)

