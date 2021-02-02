Geigers will not reopen downtown Cleveland, another coronavirus victim





CLEVELAND, Ohio The owners of Geigers said Tuesday they would not reopen its location in downtown Cleveland, which closed in May following a protest against police brutality turned into a riot. President Chas Geiger, whose family founded the clothing and sporting goods company 89 years ago, noted in a press release that the coronavirus pandemic is causing problems for retailers who depend on foot traffic for them. sales. Its stores were not spared, although its location on Euclid Avenue suffered more as downtown Cleveland saw fewer people due to restaurant closings, lack of sports games and fewer events and business trips to fill hotel rooms. The company also has sites in Lakewood and Chagrin Falls and has no plans to shut down either, the statement said. We are interested in the downtown area, hope it has a tremendous rebound and would certainly consider returning if the conditions are right, Geiger said in the statement. The company, founded in 1932 by Charley Geiger, is managed by Chas and Gordon Geiger. They are the third generation to operate it and opened the city center next to the Heinens grocery store in 2015. It was one of many businesses that looters and rioters ransacked on May 30, when a group of people protesting outside the justice center broke off and headed east. Protesters had come out, like tens of thousands of others across the country, to oppose the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. We’ve been cleaned up, it’s amazing, Gordon Geiger said in an interview the next day. All the glass is broken. Almost everything is gone. I’m still a little stunned right now. At the time, this was another economic boost that the company, as well as others with downtown locations, had to reckon with. Other stores and restaurants closed in the following months. Chas Geiger said in an interview on Tuesday that the store reopened following state-imposed closures about 10 days before the riots. He said he planned to open again but had encountered supply issues due to how the coronavirus was affecting the clothing and sporting goods manufacturing industry. The owners discussed reopening again in the fall, but at that time it didn’t make economic sense to do so as foot traffic in the downtown area was still low. Still, he said we could be back. We hope to be able to return. Were Clevelanders. Were going nowhere.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos