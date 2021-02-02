Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO after record-breaking 2020 end with $ 100 billion first quarter

Amazon.com Inc.’s business reached a new level in 2020, and apparently that was enough to convince founder Jeff Bezos that it was time to turn the blame over to someone else.

Bezos announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will step down as CEO in the third quarter of 2021 and that Amazon Web Services chief executive Andy Jassy will take over. In the same statement, Bezos revealed that Amazon

sales topped $ 100 billion in one quarter for the first time and profits hit a record for the third quarter in a row, capping a record year.

When you look at our financial results, what you really see are the long-term cumulative results of the invention, Bezos said in an announcement on Tuesday. Right now, I see Amazon at its most inventive level, which makes it an optimal time for this transition.

Bezos will remain executive chairman of the company when Jassy takes over. In his new role, Bezos said in a letter to employees that he intends to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives.

Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and its consumption. When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to call attention to anything else, Bezos wrote. As Executive Chairman, I will remain engaged in important Amazon initiatives, but I will also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, the Washington Post and my other passions. I’ve never had more energy and it’s not about retiring.

Concurrent with Bezoss’s announcement, Amazon on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter revenue of $ 125.6 billion, exceeding its own forecasts and analysts’ expectations. Profit hit a record for the third quarter in a row, as Amazon’s trope of not being a profitable company completely vanished with a record annual profit of $ 21.3 billion, nearly double the 11.59 billion dollars in 2019 profits.

Revenue for 2020 rose to $ 386.1 billion from $ 280.5 billion as the Amazons focus on online sales and fast delivery, as well as its Amazon Web Services cloud computing offering was more widely accepted as COVID-19 has forced consumers to stay at home and businesses to support remote workers.

For the fourth quarter, Amazon reported earnings of $ 7.2 billion, or $ 14.09 per share, compared to $ 6.47 per share during the holiday period a year earlier. Total income for the Amazons increased 44% from the total in previous holiday periods of $ 87.44 billion. Analysts on average expected fourth-quarter earnings of $ 7.20 per share on revenue of $ 119.72 billion, according to FactSet.

Quarters with more than $ 100 billion in revenue are relatively rare for companies not named Walmart Inc. WMT,

which has recorded more than $ 100 billion in quarterly revenue in each period since mid-2010. Trillion-dollar tech companies are getting there, however, with Apple Inc. AAPL,

posting its first quarter of $ 100 billion in the same time frame as Amazon.

Amazon plans to continue investing $ 100 billion per quarter, guiding first-quarter sales of $ 100 billion to $ 106 billion, up from $ 75.45 billion in the first quarter of 2019. It should be noted that executives are planning to sharply underestimate actual performance in the mid-2020s surge. for example, Amazon guided for fourth-quarter sales of $ 112 billion to $ 121 billion.

While the financial growth of the Amazons, especially in recent years, has led to enormous growth in the valuation and importance of the company, Bezos focused on other initiatives in his letter to employees. While Bezos and Amazon have come under fire for the way employees are treated and the company’s effect on the world at large, the outgoing CEO highlighted his efforts on these issues.

As Amazon grew, we decided to use our scale and reach to lead on important social issues. Two high-impact examples: our minimum wage of $ 15 and the Climate Pledge, he writes. In both cases, we staked out leadership positions and then asked others to accompany us. In both cases, its operation. Other big companies are coming to us. I hope you are also proud of it.