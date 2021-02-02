Chipotle’s online sales nearly tripled, but pandemic-related spending is also increasing





Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s online sales nearly tripled in the last quarter, but its spending also soared as the pandemic worsened, resulting in a quarterly failure for the fast food chain. Chipotle CMG,

+ 0.93%

said Tuesday night it earned $ 191 million, or $ 6.69 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared to $ 72.4 million, or $ 2.55 per share, in the quarter last year. Adjusted for one-time items, Chipotle earned $ 99.3 million, or $ 3.48 per share, in the quarter. His adjusted EPS was hit by 32 cents due to the increased severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher exclusion benefits and medical claims, as well as 9 cents in performance bonuses, the company said. Sales rose 12% to $ 1.6 billion, thanks to a 5.7% increase in comparable restaurant sales and new restaurant openings, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Chipotle to report adjusted earnings of $ 3.73 per share on sales of $ 1.61 billion. Online sales increased 177% to $ 781.4 million, or 49% of sales. Chipotle said there was healthy demand for his carne asada, which returned to the menu in September for a limited time; strength in digital sales; and the benefits of a price increase for its delivery menu. Chipotle CMG Shares,

+ 0.93%

fell more than 2% in the prolonged session after the results. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. Comparable restaurant sales started to improve towards the end of December and this continued through January, with comparable restaurant sales increasing about 11% last month, Chipotle said. Assuming the pandemic does not worsen, we predict that comparable restaurant sales in the first quarter of 2021 will be between teens and teens, given an easier comparison in the second half of March, the company said. company in a press release. Chipotle said that due to continued uncertainty over COVID-19, it was not providing guidance for comparable restaurant sales growth in fiscal 2021. It plans to open approximately 200 new restaurants this year. . Chipotle opened 161 new restaurants in 2020, including six relocations, and closed nine, bringing its total number of restaurants to 2,768 by the end of the year. Chipotle shares have gained 76% in the past 12 months, compared to gains of around 19% for the S&P 500 SPX Index,

+ 1.39% .

