Philadelphia School District Installs Window Fans To Help Ventilation In Classrooms





Some teachers and students will be returning to school in the Philadelphia School District soon, but some are concerned about the district’s plan to use window fans in schools with faulty HVAC systems. Images of window fans appearing from Andrew Jackson School to Eliza B. Kirkbride School sparked an uproar on social media. Chief Operating Officer Reggie McNeil addressed the issue Tuesday at a virtual press conference. He said they were working with certified air balancers who tested and certified the fans. A solution only in schools where HVAC systems cannot be repaired to provide adequate air circulation. He says they have ordered 3,000 more than the district needs in case some need replacing and says the temperature meter installed in a number of classrooms so far has not shown. the ambient temperature drop below 68 degrees. “Our teachers and others who walked through our building did everything they could to improve conditions on their return to prevent any form of the spread of COVID,” McNeil said. “Window fans can really make a big difference in the amount of ventilation that takes place,” said Dr. Thomas Farley, Philadelphia Health Commissioner. Farley and Major Jim Kenney also backed the move on Tuesday, but the teachers’ union director of environmental science is questioning directional airflow, ambient temperature and supporting data. “One of the problems is that it didn’t happen 57, so you don’t know what’s safe, where it’s safe. Don’t impose it without the information behind it, ”said Jerry Roseman. RELATED: Philadelphia School District plans to restart limited blended learning on February 22 ___ For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app. DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP Sign up for FOX 29 emails, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter

