O’Dowds files lawsuit against Mayor Quinton Lucas over COVID-19 trade restrictions | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City bar has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Quinton Lucas over COVID-19 restrictions. O’Dowd’s Gastrobar, located in Country Club Plaza, is seeking to lift the restrictions, arguing they are arbitrary and not based on science. The lawsuit argues that small bars and restaurants are unable to pay their bills and that the city has offered no financial assistance. He also argues that the restrictions are applied unevenly. Lawyer Michael Gunter, who represents O’Dowds, argued Union Station was allowed to organize a ‘walking holiday village’ where people were not spaced out and said casinos are allowed to stay open later. “The respondent has produced no scientific evidence that Covid-19 does not spread until 10 p.m. in crowded areas such as Kansas City Union Station or full-service convenience stores. It is also an apparent belief of the respondent, which is not based on any proven science, that Covid-19 will not affect customers at both Kansas City casinos after midnight. ” RELATED: Restaurant Owner KC Files Legal Action Seeking Temporary Restraining Order on New COVID-19 Rules O’Dowd’s is the second bar to sue over the restrictions. The Blue Line, which is also represented by Gunter, filed a lawsuit in December, but a judge refused to stay the emergency orders. According to court documents, O’Dowd’s was forced to close until spring due to restrictions resulting in loss of income and the inability to open for alfresco dining during the winter months. Mayor Lucas responded to the lawsuit in a statement to FOX4. The ODowds lawsuit is baseless under Missouri law just like the lawsuits against us before. As has been the case since the start of this pandemic, our primary objective is to save lives. The City has developed each set of COVID guidelines based on clear, data-driven advice from science and health officials from the White House and CDC to our Department of Health. Due to our COVID guidelines to protect the most vulnerable people in our community, and many responsible decisions wearing masks, avoiding large crowds and practicing basic hygiene, we have seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. over the past few weeks. Our goal is to see a continued drop in cases and more vaccines enter the arms of the Kansas Citians, so that we can slowly and responsibly return to our new normal. As I have said many times, mayors take no pleasure in imposing warrants, but we are in the most extraordinary circumstances, and we will not back down or change course for fear of a lawsuit brought by the same lawyer who couldn’t bother. to spell my name in the latest lawsuit he brought against me over our COVID guidelines. A hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled in Jackson County Civil Court.



