City Council asks Entergy about rising bills

NEW ORLEANS New Orleans City Council has received so many complaints about Entergy’s bills that it asked Entergy about the peak in customers in a special meeting on Tuesday. Enthusiastic customers across New Orleans were confused and frustrated by January’s extremely high energy bills. My first reaction was a mistake, said Kyle Melancon, whose bill more than tripled to $ 680 in January. Nothing, absolutely nothing could have prepared me for the price of this particular bill. Due to the high number of complaints, the New Orleans City Council decided to hold a special meeting to question Entergy New Orleans. These surprise increases really couldn’t have come at a more difficult time, said Helena Moreno, member of the General Council. Entergy says there are several reasons for the higher bills. First, a 12% increase in the cost of gas. In addition, two Entergy power plants were down in November, forcing the company to buy power elsewhere. The most important factor, they said, is a longer billing cycle and increased customer usage, which shows on average 41% higher power consumption and 122% higher gas consumption. This is driven by colder weather, Entergy’s attorney Brian Guillot said. “Don’t you think that these double and triple invoices can in any way be attributed to some type of error in the AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) meters?” We don’t think so, no, said Guillot. The question remains: does this explain why some bills have doubled or tripled? Entergy didn’t give a clearer answer, adding only that in these extreme cases your best bet is to call Entergy and speak to someone to review your bill. We haven’t received many of those calls, Guillot said. I will probably do it, said Melancon. Board members urged Entergy to come up with better alert systems so that high bills do not surprise customers. “Are these readings accurate and if they are correct, as the company started seeing its use from early to mid-December, why weren’t the public and the board notified? high bills. To try to keep your bill down for now, Entergy suggested their Energy Smart program for free energy efficiency assessments, level billing so you pay about the same every month, and notifications you can set up to notify you. when your invoice is complete. A certain amount. Regarding your next bill, Entergy said factories that were down are back online and this billing cycle will be shorter, so you should see a lower February bill. New Orleans City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution extending the moratorium on the Entergy shutdown and suspending late fees until May 15. Get the latest news from your neighborhood directly to your home by downloading the new free WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or google play. Stay up to date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news about you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our local news reports and events. LOCAL AND EMERGENCY NEWS * Receive r …

