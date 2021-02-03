The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (17,874.49, up 182.04 points.) BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Down $ 4.03, or 21.42%, to $ 14.78 on 14.4 million shares. Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA). Health care. Up $ 2.82, or 17.58%, to $ 18.86 on 11.1 million shares. Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Up to one cent, or 5.56 percent, to 19 cents on 10.6 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down a cent, or 0.05 percent, to $ 21.55 on 9.9 million shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB). Health care. Up $ 1.89, or 13.12%, to $ 16.30 on 8.8 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 62 cents, or 1.42%, to $ 44.14 on 8.1 million shares. Companies in the news: BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Up to 58 cents to $ 55.09. The union representing some Bell Media workers says a total of 210 Toronto-area employees are being laid off, with most notifications occurring on Tuesday. About 100 employees are union members and are connected to Toronto television newsrooms, while non-union staff include administration and sales staff, Unifor said Tuesday. Affected union members include field camera operators, but not on-air TV reporters. Bell Media has not confirmed the number of layoffs. First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR). Down $ 7.03, or 24.7%, to $ 21.47. Canadian silver mining companies gave back double-digit increases in their stock prices starting Monday as online retail investors tried to spark interest in the shiny metal. First Majestic Silver Corp. fell about 25 percent, reflecting its gain on Monday, while Silvercorp Metals Inc. lost about 17 percent, offsetting its 25.7 percent gain on Monday. TD Securities commodities strategist Daniel Ghali says the money manipulation attempt appears to be over. He added that fundamental forces are expected to eventually support silver prices above US $ 30 an ounce, the eight-year high the metal briefly touched on Monday, but that will not be due to compression. . Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B). Down 70 cents, or 4.5 percent, to $ 15. Two major shareholders of Dorel Industries Inc. say they will vote against a proposal to privatize the company despite Cerberus Capital Management LP’s decision to increase its bid. Montreal-based investment firm Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which controls 12.2% of Dorel’s outstanding Class B subordinate shares, said Tuesday that the offer “continues to significantly undervalue the company.” San Diego’s Brandes Investment Partners LP, which owns around 7% of Dorel’s shares, also said on Tuesday it would oppose the deal. The Cerberus-led buyer’s group, which has the backing of Dorel’s board of directors, increased its bid for shares not owned by members of the Schwartz family to $ 16 per share on Monday in a bid to gain support reluctant shareholders. He had previously made a deal for $ 14.50 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX: IMO). Down $ 1, or four percent, to $ 24.21. Slumping fuel demand due to lockouts to deal with a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is once again reducing volumes and returns at Imperial Oil Ltd. refineries. after a recovery last fall, CEO Brad Corson said on Tuesday. He said January gasoline demand was around 70-75% of normal after returning to near-normal levels in the third quarter of last year, while jet fuel demand was around 35. at 40% and diesel demand remained close to normal. normal levels. The company declared its best oil and gas production in 30 years of 460,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, mainly on record gross production of 284,000 barrels per day at its Kearl oil sands mine in northern India. Alberta, up from 208,000 bpd in the fourth quarter of 2019. Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSX: BPY.UN). Up to 18 cents to $ 22.14. Brookfield Property Partners LP says it suffered a loss in its last quarter despite a significant recovery in private real estate investment activity. The real estate company, which maintains its books of account in US dollars, says it lost $ 38 million or 40 cents per unit for the quarter ended Dec.31, compared to profit of $ 1.55 billion or $ 1 per unit at the same quarter a year earlier. when it benefited from higher valuation gains, as well as good performance in several of its investments. Funds from operations and realized gains of the company totaled $ 287 million or 30 cents per unit, down from $ 459 million or 48 cents per unit in the same quarter a year earlier. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2021. The canadian press







