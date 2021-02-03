United States Steel Corporation Announces Offering of Common Shares | national





PITTSBURGH – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 2, 2021 – United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (the Company or US Steel) announced today that it has launched a public subscribed offering of 40,000,000 common shares. US Steel intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,000,000 additional common shares of the company. US Steel intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem 35% of its outstanding 2025 Senior Secured Notes and for general corporate purposes, which may include additional repayment of its outstanding debt. . Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as underwriter for the Offer. The Subscriber may offer the Common Shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices. in effect at the time of sale. , at prices linked to prevailing market prices or to negotiated prices. Common shares will be offered and sold in accordance with an effective automatic registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Before investing, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement related to this offering and the prospectus that accompanies it in this registration statement and other documents filed with the SEC for more information about the company and this offer. You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering can be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including US Steel common stock, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction. in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or eligibility under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as, but not limited to, believe, expect, expect , believes, intends, plans, could, may, will, should, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including with respect to the offering described herein, are based on a number of assumptions, estimates and data regarding future results and events and are subject to a number of uncertainties. and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of US Steels. which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Accordingly, US Steel cautions that forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by these factors and other important factors and uncertainties which could cause results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. For more information on other potential risk factors, please see US Steels’ filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the US Steels Annual Report on Form 10-K, Reports quarterly on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8- K. Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading integrated steel producer. With significant iron ore production and an annual crude steel manufacturing capacity of 26.2 million net tons, US Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, household appliances, containers and energy. Best of Both SM’s integrated technology and mini-grinding strategy advances a safer and more sustainable future for US Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed focus on innovation and customer focus, the company manufactures advanced products such as US Steels proprietary XG3 high strength steel. US Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with world-class operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006139/en/ CONTACT: John O. Ambler Vice president Corporate communications T (412) 477-1719 E [email protected] Kevin lewis Vice president Investor Relations T (412) 433-6935 E [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: STEEL MANUFACTURING SOURCE: United States Steel Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 02/02/2021 16:24 / DISC: 02/02/2021 16:24 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006139/en

