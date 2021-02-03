20-year-old uses GameStop manna to buy Nintendo Switches for hospitalized children | KOLR





MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) A college student who took advantage of the soaring GameStop share price said he shared his good fortune with a children’s hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the weekend. “I’m proud to announce my humble donation of 6 Nintendo Switches and games to accompany them to the Minnesota Children’s Hospital,” Hunter Kahn wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with the consoles (purchased from GameStop of course). “I can not stop. I won’t stop. “ Kahn also posted news of his donation on Reddit, where a form called “Wall Street Bets” is credited with driving the GameStop buying spree in an effort to undermine big hurdles bets determined to bypass the action. His post has already received over 175,000 upvotes, or like. Texas’ fifth student collects in GameStop stock her mom gave her 2 years ago



It was a better feeling than waking up in the morning and seeing this [GameStops stock price] was on the moon, Kahn told WCCO. I love video games. I know it would be terrible to be a child in a hospital without any joy in helping them. In a response on Facebook, Children’s Minnesota wrote, “Thanks to Hunter Kahn for donating six Nintendo Switches as well as a bunch of games to Children’s Minnesota, we are so grateful!” Kahn told the New York Post he sold about $ 30,000 of shares, but plans to keep the first 50 shares he bought. “As a beneficiary of recent events on Wall Street, I think it’s important that myself and others pay our good fortune,” Kahn wrote on Instagram. “These events have brought to light a lot of corruption and with this transfer of power it is important that we do not turn into men in costume ourselves.” After flirting with $ 470 a share towards the end of January, GameStop’s stock closed at $ 90 a share on Tuesday.

