KDOL website is back up and running, concerns remain





WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – After a three-day shutdown, the Kansas Department of Labor website is back up and running, but many still report having issues when trying to log in. On Tuesday afternoon (February 2), KDOL explained an additional step to prevent fraudulent login attempts. While KDOL has reported the success of stopping fraudulent connections, serious concerns remain. Among the questions: Are all of the reported fraudulent login attempts really from scammers, or does the website mistakenly log out of honest Kansans while trying to declare unemployment? I understand they were doing it to keep scammers out, but now everyone’s out. So yes, no fraud can continue, but no one can access anything, said Drexa Wylie, among those who have expressed concerns that they will not be able to access her jobless claim. Everyone complains, no one can pass. Their passwords are locked, they don’t understand the process, you get errors. KDOL said the majority of people who sign up are successful and sign up successfully. It is believed that many still have problems due to their ignorance of two-factor authentication. The ministry said more than 11,000 applicants attempted to verify their identities on Tuesday and more than 9,000 were approved. On Tuesday evening, the state of Kansas shared information that could resolve some of the issues many are facing. Instead of trying to log into the works department’s website with the existing credentials, you’ll need to create a new username and password. Earlier Tuesday, the state did not clarify this information. Once you’ve set up your new username and password, you’ll be prompted to start multi-factor authentication. You will need to enter the verification code which will be sent to you by text or email. Still, unemployed Kansans who spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday said they were frustrated and wanted answers. It’s non-stop, it’s never going to end, Wylie said. My last check was December 12th. How do you pay the bills? How do you put food on the table? Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

