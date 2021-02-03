PyroGenesis files registration statement Form 40-F with the SEC Toronto Stock Exchange: PYR





MONTREAL, February 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the “Company”, the Company or “PyroGenesis “) a company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets plasma atomized metal powders, waste plasma energy recovery systems and plasma torches, is pleased to announce that, following its press release dated December 22nd, 2020, PyroGenesis this afternoon filed the Form 40-F registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as part of its application to list its Common Shares (Shares ) on the NASDAQ stock exchange (NASDAQ). NASDAQ is the second largest market capitalization in the world and is home to several of the best technology companies in the world. Listing of the Company’s Shares on NASDAQ remains subject to NASDAQ approval and satisfaction of all applicable registration and regulatory requirements. The Company now expects to be authorized to list its Shares on NASDAQ in the coming weeks. PyroGenesis will continue to maintain listing of its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and would trade on both exchanges under the ticker symbol PYR. About PyroGenesis Canada Inc. PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high technology company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its customers in the defense, metallurgy, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing) and environment sectors with its expertise in engineering and manufacturing and its equipment packages. turnkey processes. With a team of engineers, scientists and experienced technicians working from its Montreal office and its 3800 m2 manufacturing plant, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Companys core competencies enable PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, waste plasma processes, high temperature metallurgical processes and engineering services to the global market. PyroGenesis operations are ISO 9001: 2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “have l ‘intention’, ‘expect’, ‘pending’ and other similar expressions that constitute ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to our expectations regarding market acceptance of our products, our strategy for developing new products and improving the capabilities of existing products, our strategy in research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and uncertainties associated with the regulatory approval process. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s pending filings with regulatory authorities. securities, which can be found at the following address: www.sedar.com, or to www.otcmarkets.com . Actual results, events and performance may differ significantly. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. . SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc. For more information, please contact:

Rodayna Kafal, Vice President, IR / Comms. and strategic comics

Phone: (514) 937-0002, Email: [email protected] RELATED LINK: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/

