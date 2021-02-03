MDxHealth Stock Exchange shareholders transparency declarations: MDXH





PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION

February 3, 2021, 7:00 a.m. CEST IRVINE, CA and HERSTAL, BELGIUM February 3, 2021 MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the “Business” or “MDxHealth“), an innovative company for molecular diagnostics at the commercial stage, announces today, in accordance with article 14 of the Belgian law of 2 May 2007, the disclosure of significant holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and concerning various provisions (the “Belgian transparency law“), that it has received the following notifications of significant holdings following the capital increase announced on January 21, 2021 and carried out on January 26, 2021. Soleus Capital Management, LP has notified MDxHealth that the number of shares in respect of which Soleus Capital Management, LP may exercise voting rights has actively crossed above the threshold of 5% of outstanding shares and rights of MDxHealth vote on January 26, 2021. stems from the notification from Soleus Capital Management, LP that 6,300,000 MDxHealth shares, representing 5.32% of the 118,469,226 MDxHealth outstanding shares and voting rights, are held through Soleus Capital Master Fund, LP The notification also stated that the voting rights attached to the shares are exercised by investment adviser Soleus Capital Management, LP, a Delaware limited partnership, at its discretion, in the absence of instructions specific, that Soleus Capital Master Fund, LP is a limited partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands, that Soleus Capital Management, LP is controlled by a single general partner, Soleus GP, LLC, a company limited liability company of Delaware, and that Soleus GP, LLC is controlled by its sole member, Mr. Guy Levy. Biovest NV has notified MDxHealth that the number of shares in respect of which Biovest NV can exercise voting rights has passively fallen below the threshold of 10% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth on January 26, 2021. It results in particular from the notification from Biovest NV that 11,090,257 shares of MDxHealth, representing 9.36% of the 118,469,226 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth, are held through Biovest NV. The notification also indicated that Rudi Marien controls Biovest NV, that Biovest NV participated in the capital increase of January 26, 2021 and that before the capital increase, Biovest NV held 9,979,146 shares out of a total of 90,691,449. shares (11%). For further information, reference is made to the information published on the MDxHealth website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information). In accordance with the Belgian law on transparency and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by these persons in the Company reach, exceed or fall below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10% and any subsequent multiple of 5% of the total number of voting rights of the Company. About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize cancer diagnosis and treatment. The company’s tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and help physicians diagnose urologic cancers, predict the risk of recurrence, and predict response to specific treatment. The company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and a US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth. For more information: MDxHealth [email protected] Important information The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.







