Microsoft backs media trading code, suggests Bing can fill void if Google and Facebook leave





Microsoft has publicly backed the federal government’s proposed news media trading code, suggesting that its search engine Bing could fill the void if Google follows through on a threat to leave the Australian market. Key points: Federal government’s proposed media bargaining code would force tech giants to pay for news content

Google and Facebook threaten to withdraw or limit their services if introduced Microsoft is not covered by current legislation but says it is ready to comply

Google and Facebook threaten to withdraw or limit their services if introduced Microsoft is not covered by current legislation but says it is ready to comply Google and Facebook have warned that they could withdraw or limit their Australian services if the code is introduced, forcing them to pay for topical content. Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said he and CEO Satya Nadella spoke with Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week. Mr Smith said if Microsoft was not covered by the current legislation, it would be willing to follow the proposed rules. “The code is a reasonable attempt to address the imbalance in bargaining power between digital platforms and Australian news organizations,” he said in a statement. “It also recognizes the important role that research plays, not only for consumers but also for the thousands of small Australian businesses who rely on research and advertising technology to fund and support their organizations.” Bing ‘comparable to our competitors’ Mr Smith said Microsoft recognizes the role search advertising plays for Australian small businesses and that Bing will be improved. “Microsoft will ensure that small businesses that want to transfer their advertising to Bing can do so simply and without transfer fees,” he said. “We will invest more to make sure Bing is on par with our competition and remind people that they can help you, with every search Bing improves to find what you are looking for.” Asked earlier this week about Google’s threat to pull out of Australia, Morrison said Microsoft would be “pretty happy if they did.” “By talking to Satya who runs Microsoft, Bing would be leaving,” he told Sky News. The code was proposed after years of complaints from mainstream media that social media platforms profit from journalists’ work without compensation. Google and Facebook continue to argue that media organizations benefit from referrals and clicks to their websites.

