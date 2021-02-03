TELUS International announces the price of an increased initial public offering Toronto Stock Exchange: T

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TELUS Corporation (TSX: T; NYSE: TU) and its subsidiary, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International), today announced the price of a increased TELUS International’s initial public offering (IPO) by 37.0 million subordinate voting shares at a price of US $ 25.00 per share.

The placement is expected to generate aggregate gross proceeds for TELUS International, TELUS Corporation (TELUS) and Baring Private Equity Asia (Baring) of US $ 925 million (C $ 1.18 billion) (or US $ 1.06 billion ( C $ 1.36 billion), if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full), with expected net proceeds to TELUS International of approximately US $ 490 million (C $ 627 million), which is expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities. TELUS International will not receive any proceeds from the Subordinate Voting Shares sold by the selling shareholders.

The Subordinate Voting Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TIXT on February 3, 2021. The offering is expected to close on February 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions .

The subordinate voting shares offered under the IPO include approximately $ 21.0 million of cash from TELUS International and approximately 16.0 million from TELUS and Baring, the selling shareholders. The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.55 million additional subordinate voting shares at the IPO price, less sales discounts and commissions (the over-allotment option ).

As a result of the offer, TELUS is expected to own approximately 67.8% of the voting rights of TELUS International (67.0% if the underwriters over-allotment option is exercised in full) and 57.1% of the economic interest (55.2% if the underwriters over-allot the option is exercised in full). Baring is expected to own approximately 30.1% of the voting rights of TELUS International (30.7% if the underwriters over-allotment option is exercised in full) and 25.4% of the economic interest (25.3% if the (the underwriters’ over-allotment option is fully exercised).

JP Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC act as joint IPO bookkeeping leaders. Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. also act as active account managers. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair & Company, LLC also acts as accounting officers. In addition, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC act as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to the IPO has been filed and declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. TELUS International has also obtained a receipt for its final PREP base prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The IPO is done only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from: JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected] ; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Barclays, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY11717, by calling (888) 603-5847, or emailing [email protected] ; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected] ; or CIBC Capital Markets, 22 Front Street West, Mailroom, Toronto, ON, M5J 2W5, by phone at (416) 956-3636, or by email at [email protected] .

About TELUS International

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to improve Customer Experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its customers’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to adopt next-generation digital technologies faster to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities cover digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, as well as solutions Omnichannel CXs that include content moderation, trust and security solutions, and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of the company’s growth, TELUS International partners with brands in high-growth verticals, including technology and games, communications and media, e-commerce and fintech, healthcare health, travel and hospitality. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

About TELUS Corporation

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic and leading communications technology company spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security services. We leverage our cutting edge technology and compassion to deliver remarkable human results. Our long-standing commitment to putting our customers first feeds into every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to providing Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that improve our lives. TELUS Health is the Canadian leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions across the agricultural value chain, supporting better food outcomes through improved knowledge and processes on agribusiness data. TELUS International is a leading innovator in digital customer experience providing next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands in the tech and games, e-commerce and retail industries. FinTech, communications and media, health, travel and hospitality. + countries around the world.

Driven by our passionate social goal of connecting all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy of giving where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to donate over $ 820 million and 1, 6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most generous company in the world.

To learn more about TELUS, visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.