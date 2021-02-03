Novo Nordisk net profit increased by 8% in 2020 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: NOVO B





Financial report for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 Sales increased 4% in Danish kroner and 7% in CER to reach DKK 126.9 billion. Sales from international operations increased by 7% in Danish kroner (10% in CER) and sales in North America Operations increased by 1% in Danish kroner (3% in CER). Sales growth was negatively affected by COVID-19, driven by fewer patients initiating treatment.

Sales of diabetes and obesity care increased 5% to DKK 108.0 billion (8% in CER), driven by GLP-1 growth of 26% in Danish kroner (29% in CER) reflecting adopting Ozempic and Rybelsus . Sales of biopharmaceuticals decreased by 1% in Danish kroner (increased by 1% in CER).

and Rybelsus . Sales of biopharmaceuticals decreased by 1% in Danish kroner (increased by 1% in CER). The R&D pipeline has progressed with the submission of new drug applications for Semaglutide 2.4 mg in obesity in the US and EU. In addition, the phase 3b trial with semaglutide 2.0 mg in people with type 2 diabetes was completed.

At the end of February 2021, Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, Executive Vice President (EVP) and Scientific Director (CSO) will retire from Novo Nordisk and will be succeeded by Marcus Schindler, who is promoted CSO and EVP for early research and development. and Martin Holst Lange, who is promoted to EVP for development.

For the 2021 outlook, sales growth is expected to be 5-9% CER, and operating profit growth is expected to be 4-8% CER. Reported growth in DKK is expected to be around 4 and 6 percentage points lower than CER for sales and operating profit, respectively.

At the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2021, the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of DKK 5.85 for 2020 per share of DKK 0.20. The total expected dividend for 2020 is DKK 9.10 per share, of which DKK 3.25 was paid as an interim dividend in August 2020. The board of directors intends to launch a new buyback program 12-month shares of up to DKK 17 billion. PROFIT AND LOSS 2020 2019 Growth

as reported Growth

at the CER * Million DKK Net sales 126,946 122,021 4% seven% Operating profit 54,126 52,483 3% seven% Net profit 42 138 38,951 8% N / A Diluted earnings per share (in DKK) 18.01 16.38 ten% N / A * CER: constant exchange rates (2019 average). Lars Fruergaard Jrgensen, President and CEO: “We are very satisfied with the progress of our strategic aspirations in 2020 despite the challenges of COVID-19. This was only possible thanks to the commitment of all our employees. Financial results reflect sales growth in international operations and in North America driven by more patients using our GLP-1 treatments. Key R&D milestones in the fourth quarter were regulatory submissions for semaglutide 2.4 mg, which has the potential to redefine the treatment of obesity. In 2021, we will continue to focus on commercial execution while conducting more advanced clinical trial programs than ever before to address the unmet needs of people with diabetes and other serious chronic conditions. “ On February 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CET, corresponding to 7:00 a.m. EST, a conference call will take place. Investors will be able to listen through a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under Investors. About Novo Nordisk Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and based in Denmark. Our goal is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do this by making pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs approximately 45,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in approximately 170 countries. Novo Nordisk B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube. Financial calendar February 10, 2021 Deadline for shareholder proposals to the Annual General Meeting March 25, 2021 annual general meeting May 5, 2021 Financial statement for the first three months of 2021 August 5, 2021 Financial statement for the first six months of 2021 November 3, 2021 Financial statement for the first nine months of 2021 Contacts for more information Media: Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883 [email protected] Michael Bachner (United States) +1 609 664 7308 [email protected] Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 [email protected] Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 [email protected] Ann Sndermlle Rendbk +45 3075 2253 [email protected] Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 [email protected] Kristoffer Due Berg (United States) +1 609 235 2989 [email protected] More information about Novo Nordisk is available at novonordisk.com. Company announcement n ° 6/2020

