Oil climbs on unexpected drop in US crude inventories, hopes for demand recovery





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Wednesday after hitting their highest level for about a year in the previous session, boosted by an unexpected drop in US crude and gasoline inventories, fueling hopes of a recovery in demand while OPEC + forecasts that the market will be in deficit in 2021. FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, US April 21, 2020. REUTERS / Drone Base Market sentiment was also bolstered by the news that Democrats in the U.S. Congress have taken the first steps to push forward President Joe Bidens has proposed a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan without support from the republicans. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.71%, to $ 55.15 a barrel at 7:44 a.m. GMT, for a third straight day of gains. The benchmark index hit a one-year high of $ 55.26 on Tuesday. Brent futures rose 47 cents, or 0.82%, to $ 57.93 a barrel, for a fourth day of gains after hitting $ 58.05 on Tuesday, the highest since January of the last year. A shift in sentiment towards the US stimulus and global recovery, continued cold weather in the US and North Asia, as well as a massive drop in US API crude inventories … have seen oil prices skyrocket. on the rise, wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. in a note. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude oil inventories fell 4.3 million barrels in the week of January 29, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a construction of 446,000 barrels .[API/S] Gasoline inventories fell by 240,000 barrels, defying analysts’ expectations for a build of 1.1 million barrels, while inventories of distillates, which include fuel oil and jet fuel, fell 1.6 million. barrels, more draft than expected. U.S. government data is due at 3:30 p.m. GMT by the Energy Information Administration. The market was also supported by the latest assessment from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC +, that oil stocks will decline below a five-year average by now. June. This showed that producers’ production cuts were successful in restoring market equilibrium. The strategy was very clear. OPEC and its allies have decided to strike a deal that would normalize global excess stocks through 2021 – well, they’re on the right track, said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodities research at the National. Australia Bank. OPEC + expects production cuts to keep the market in deficit throughout this year, peaking at 2 million barrels per day in May, although it has revised its outlook downward. growth in demand, a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. A ministerial meeting will be held on Wednesday, though it is unlikely to recommend any adjustments to oil production policy. Reporting by Shu Zhang; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Richard Pullin

