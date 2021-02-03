Resurgence of cyclical US stocks offers further upside potential for equity indices





UThe S stock market continued to expand its gains for the second day in a row, as the widespread rally spread to cyclical and value-oriented stocks. The S&P 500 rose + 1.39% to 3826 and the Nasdaq 100 + 1.56% to 13456, these two indices being only 1.2% and 0.8% respectively of their historical highs printed on the 25th. January. In addition, the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 also posted solid gains of + 1.6% and + 1.2% respectively. The 11 S&P sectors were all in the green, with the previous laggards in the last two weeks, Finance and Industrials, taking over from the big American tech companies, with gains of + 2.5% and + 2, 2%. These observations suggest an upturn in value and cyclical themed games, which in turn support the mid-term uptrend phase of major US stock indices, which has remained intact since October 2020. In contrast, the very stock basket of Reddits WallStreetBets continues to crumble, with shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment dropping -60% and -41.20% respectively. The US dollar continued to advance in yesterday’s US session, as the US dollar index edged up + 0.24% to 91.20, a two-month high. However, the continued strength of the US dollar since January 6 has so far not deterred the risk trend. Market players have focused their attention on the stock prices of GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which have an indirect correlation with movement in the broader market. The last two days of declining GameStop and AMC Entertainment stock prices have reduced the risk of a liquidity crunch facing online brokers like Robinhood and broken the negative feedback loop triggered by fears that hedge funds continue to unwind their gains for a long time. positions in cyclical, value and big tech stocks, which have accumulated in recent months to offset the losses suffered by “short squeezes” on short positions on GameStop and AMC. In addition, the Covid-19 vaccination rate has started to increase steadily in the United States and around the world, therefore, the focus has started to shift towards an expectation of a more robust economic recovery in the second half of the year. this year, which explains the bullish tone seen in stocks right now. In addition, the story of the economic recovery has been reflected in the 10-year yield of the US Treasury, which has continued to advance slightly since January 28, when it rose 3 basis points to 1.11%, a five-day summit.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution service provider only. The material (whether or not it states opinions) is for general information purposes only and does not take into account your personal circumstances or goals. Nothing in this document is (or should be considered) financial, investment or other advice to be relied upon. No opinion given in the Material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any particular person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements aimed at promoting the independence of investment research. While we are not specifically precluded from processing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its release.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos