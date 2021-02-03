Form 8.5 (EPT / RI) – IMImobile plc London Stock Exchange: INVP





FORM 8.5 (EPT / RI) PUBLIC AFFAIRS DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPTED MAIN OPERATOR WITH A RECOGNIZED INTERMEDIATE STATUS WORKING AT CUSTOMER SERVICE CAPACITY 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of the main exempt operator: Investec Bank plc (b) Name of the offeror / recipient in relation to the relevant securities to which this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror / offeree IMImobile plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which the main exempt operator is linked: Investec is the financial advisor to IMImobile plc d) Date of the operation: 02nd February 2021 (e) Has EPT already disclosed or is it now disclosing any other part of this offer? No 2. OPERATIONS OF THE EXEMPT MAIN OPERATOR (a) Purchases and sales Relevant safety class Purchases / Sales Total number of titles Highest price per unit paid / received

(pence) Lowest price per unit paid / received

(pence) Ordinary actions Purchases 420 547 589.5 589.5 Ordinary actions Sales 450 151 590 589.5 (b) Derivative transactions (other than options) Relevant safety class Product Description

eg CFD Nature of the operation

For example, open / close a long / short position, increase / decrease a long position /

short position Number of benchmark titles Price per unit (c) Option transactions on existing securities (i) Writing, selling, buying or modifying Relevant safety class Product Description for example call option Writing, buying, selling, variation etc. Number of securities to which the option relates Strike price per unit Type

for example American, European, etc. Expiration date Optional money paid / received per unit (ii) Exercise Relevant safety class Product Description

for example call option Number of titles Strike price per unit (d) Other transactions (including subscription to new securities) Relevant safety class Nature of the operation

for example, subscription, conversion Details Unit price (if applicable) The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts must be indicated. When there have been trades on more than one relevant class of originator or recipient named in 1 (b), copy table 2 (a), (b), (c) or (d) (as the case may be) for each class of securities concerned processed. 3. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Compensation and other negotiation arrangements Details of any indemnity or option agreement, or any agreement or arrangement, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to trade or refrain from trading entered into by the exempt principal trader who does the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or arrangements, indicate none No (b) Agreements, arrangements or agreements relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt primary dealer making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any security concerned within the framework of an option; or

(ii) voting rights or the future acquisition or disposal of any relevant security to which a derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or arrangements, indicate none No Disclosure Date: 03rd February 2021 Name of the contact: Rich white Phone number: 0207 597 5462

