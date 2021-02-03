Kia stock soars as it talks about a deal with Apple





Kia Motors stock has just had its best day in more than two decades after South Korean media announced a major deal with Apple. Shares of the automaker closed up 9.7% in Seoul on Wednesday, reaching 97,700 Korean won ($ 87.70) per share. This is the highest level since August 1998, according to data provided by Refinitiv Eikon. According to a report from the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper, Apple is set to invest 4 trillion won ($ 3.6 billion) in Kia for a partnership to build a new vehicle. CNN Business was unable to verify the report. Kia and parent company Hyundai both declined to comment on Wednesday, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the newspaper, Kia would start producing cars for Apple at its plant in the US state of Georgia, with an initial target of 100,000 cars per year. This capacity could reach 400,000 per year, he said. The newspaper also reported that an agreement could be signed as early as February 17, with the aim of deploying Apple cars by 2024. Speculation over Apple’s interest in working with the South Korean auto industry has intensified lately. Last month Hyundai has been reported be in talks with the iPhone maker to develop electric cars. The news of the day also propelled Hyundai stocks to their best for at least two decades. Hyundai has previously said it “is receiving cooperation offers from various companies, but no decision has yet been made.” If the deal goes through, Apple’s multibillion-dollar investment would go to manufacturing and developing the new car, according to Dong-a. A collaboration with the South Korean giant could make a lot of sense. Of all the automakers, Hyundai has been among the most open to joining forces with other companies and even tech companies, analysts say. Beyond its ownership of Kia, Hyundai is also working with Chinese research giant Baidu and US chipmaker Nvidia on autonomous driving. The large number of existing partnerships could make the company a more attractive partner for Apple. Hyundai has also already made significant progress on new generation vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell cars and an electric vehicle manufacturing platform that it unveiled in December. But Apple can also choose to enter into several partnerships, with floating analysts other major automakers as potential options. CNN’s Jake Kwon, Jill Disis and Charles Riley contributed to this report.

