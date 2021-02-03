FireEye Achieves Record Fourth Quarter Revenue





Security firm FireEye on Tuesday announced record revenue for the fourth trimester and the full year 2020. The good results follow FireEye’s disclosure in December that it was the target of a major international cyberespionage campaign. “We continue to transform our business and believe we are well positioned as organizations transition to intelligence-driven security focused on security effectiveness,” CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement. Profit for the quarter was 12 cents on revenue of $ 248 million, an increase of 5% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Wall Street had expected earnings of 10 cents a share on revenue of $ 240.01 million. “Our record fourth quarter and 2020 results have shown that we are growing in our Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Professional Services categories,” said Mandia. The combined revenues of these two categories represented 55% of total revenues in 2020. Annualized recurring revenue was $ 638 million, an increase of 8% over the fourth quarter of 2019. Annualized recurring revenue from platforms, cloud subscriptions and managed services totaled $ 340 million, or an increase of 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The company introduced its Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform in the fourth quarter. “Our vision is to become a seamless extension of our clients’ security operations by providing our threat intelligence and frontline expertise through the Mandiant Advantage platform,” said the CEO. For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, FireEye expects non-GAAP net income of between 5 cents and 7 cents. He gave revenue prospects between $ 235 million and $ 238 million.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos