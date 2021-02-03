FAX Capital Corp. provides a corporate update Toronto Stock Exchange: FXC

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, February 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FAX Capital Corp. (the Business) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) announced today that it plans to release financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 on March 25, 2021. As at December 31, 2020, the unaudited book value per share of the Company was approximately $ 4.80 per share, an increase of approximately 11% from December 31, 2019 and an increase of 7% from September 30, 2020. The performance of both periods is mainly due to earnings unrealized on its investment portfolio.

During the fourth quarter, the company continued to judiciously deploy its capital and continued to repurchase shares as part of its normal course buyback offer.

In addition, the company provided an update today on the previously announced acquisition, through its subsidiary, of an approximately 78% controlling interest in Carson, Dunlop & Associates Ltd. (Carson Dunlop), noting that the transaction is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company whose business objective is to maximize its intrinsic value per share over the long term by seeking to achieve a superior investment return in relation to a reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in high quality equities, debt securities and / or hybrid securities of companies. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high quality public and private small cap companies located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, in the United States. For more information, please visit the Companys website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com.

