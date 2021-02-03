Bloomberg Face-Off Awaits London Stock Exchange After Refinancing Deal

Now that the London Stock Exchange LSEG -0.68%

Group PLC has completed its $ 15 billion acquisition of financial data firm Refinitiv Holdings Ltd., next big test proves it can reclaim at least some of the ground it lost to the industry heavyweight Bloomberg LP.

Refinitiv competes with Bloomberg by selling an array of financial data to the financial industry. Yet Refinitivs’ market share relative to its rival has been declining for years. This underscores the challenge of LSEs, especially since some users claim that Bloomberg’s ubiquitous data terminal found on institutional trading desks around the world is more expensive than the equivalent of Refinitiv.

According to data from Burton-Taylor, the research and advisory arm of London-based brokerage firm TP ICAP, the company’s share of the global market data pie, as measured by revenue, fell from 32% in 2010 to 21% in 2019. Over the same period, Bloomberg’s share rose from 29% to 33%.

Bloomberg and Refinitiv compete with Dow Jones & Co., the parent company of the Wall Street Journal.

Refinitiv distributes data through several channels, including its Eikon computer terminal which is now called Refinitiv Workspace. But terminal activity is among its slowest growths as technology replaces humans in securities trading. Indeed, the number of professional terminals taking real-time pricing data from LSE exchanges fell by 19% between 2019 and 2015.

However, the activity of Refinitivs terminals remains a significant operation, generating around 40% of its total turnover, estimates UBS Investment Bank. Refinitiv reported total revenue of $ 4.8 billion for the nine months ended September 30. The LSE refused to split the revenue from Refinitivs’ various data distribution operations.

The terminal industry faces the most headwinds, said Michael Werner, analyst at UBS. Ultimately, LSE is essentially going to have to fabricate a turnaround there to make this transaction successful.

While analysts praised the terminal content provided by Refinitiv, the LSE needs to make it easier for users to work with this information, they said.

For example, for equity investors, product market data, research tools and content are very competitive, said Dan Connell, head of market structure and technology at Greenwich Associates. But Refinitiv will rely on additional funding and expertise from LSEs to strengthen product technology and help expand the terminal business, Connell said.

For David Schwimmer, CEO of LSE, the new Refinitiv Workspace product is already an improvement over the Eikon in terms of flexibility and ease of use. LSE also plans new investments in areas such as environmental, social and corporate governance analysis, and fixed income data, he said on Friday. Bloomberg declined to comment.

The integration of Refinitivs operations will likely be facilitated by the strength of some of its fast growing businesses. This includes Refinitivs data feeds that deliver pricing and other real-time information directly into the systems of banks and other large institutions to help these clients manage their balance sheets and minimize risk. Meanwhile, the LSE has already benefited from the electronic currency and fixed income trading platforms FXall and Tradeweb Markets. Inc.

Tradeweb stock, majority-owned by Refintivs, is up 37% in New York since the announcement of the LSE-Refinitiv deal, with the marketplace having generated record daily trading volumes of $ 838 billion l last year.

The rise in Tradewebs’ share price effectively reduced the price of LSEs for the rest of Refinitiv by about $ 1.26 billion, or $ 1.73 billion, Berenberg Capital Markets said in January.

Investors support the deal. London-listed shares of LSEs have risen 66% since the announcement of the merger far exceeded the global market.

LSE’s Refinitiv bet comes as the rise of passive investing and computerized trading drives demand for business information that can be packaged and sold. This opportunity pushes suppliers to come together to expand their offers. In November, S&P Global Inc.

signed $ 44 billion deal for IHS Markit Ltd.

The deal combines LSE’s equity trading platforms, OTC derivatives clearing and settlement, and its index licensing business with Refinitivs’ line of financial data, analytical and compliance products , as well as its currency and fixed income trading platforms.

The LSE expects the Refinitiv deal to help it generate annual revenue growth of 5% to 7%, fueled in part by cross-selling products. Yet Refinitiv and LSE’s growth rates have recently fallen short of these targets and regulatory bottlenecks could undermine that target.

Based on the latest financial results, LSE and Refinitiv each increased their year-over-year revenue by 2% in the third quarter of last year. Meanwhile, the European Commission ruled last month that the combined group cannot play favorites in distributing its data among vendors as a condition of approving the deal.

Mr Schwimmer is not discouraged as the LSE already applies an open access approach. We’re committed to it and we think it’s very user-friendly.

