Cannabis Quencher will be produced at the Tinleys plant in California Canadian Stock Exchange: TNY.CN





Cannabis fire extinguishers The best-selling Cannabis Quencher cannabis drinks in California will be produced in the 2 fl oz format. At the facility of Tinley Beverage Cos. (16 fl oz version shown here)

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR US PERSONS. LOS ANGELES, February 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY, OTC: TNYBF) (Tinley’s or Business) is pleased to announce that Cannabis Quencher, long one of the best-selling cannabis drinks in California, will be produced at the Tinleys Cannabis Beverage Bottling Plant in Long Beach, California. Cannabis Quenchers products have consistently been among the best-selling cannabis drinks in California for the past few years. These acclaimed products will be manufactured for the first time at Tinleys facilities in a 2 fl oz format. Like their larger 16 fl oz counterparts, the 2 fl oz versions contain 100 mg of THC. For safe and easy-to-prepare microdose alcohol-free cocktails, Cannabis Quenchers EasyDose window on the side of each bottle allows for safe, reliable and customizable pouring. CQ is vegan, non-GMO, and contains no gluten or artificial sweeteners. Flavors of Cannabis Quenchers include: Strawberry Lemonade The brand’s most popular flavor combines sweet strawberry and tangy lemonade for an irresistible pink treat.

Old Fashioned Lemonade CQs classic infusion of lemons and cannabis, sweetened with cane sugar.

Nighttime Berry Lime with CBN Cannabis Quenchers, the first offering that combines the award winning CQ flavor profiles with valerian and lemon balm. Valerian is traditionally used as a sleeping pill. CQ looks forward to expanding its product line with the world class team and equipment that operate at the Tinley plant. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know their team for quite some time now and look forward to working with them at their newly commissioned facility, said Kenny Morrison of Cannabis Quencher. These products are the first to be made with CBN at this plant, said Rick Gillis, president of Tinley in the western United States. A strong product line with unique cannabinoids and herbs, combined with the long-standing and trusted brand of Cannabis Quenchers, makes for an exciting offering for California consumers as the beverage category continues to grow. I was looking forward to working with the CQ team and having their products in the growing family of third party brand factories. Tinley has granted 2,400,000 stock options to Tinley employees, consultants, officers and directors, each exercisable for a period of five years, in accordance with a resolution passed on January 27, 2021. About The Tinley Beverage Company and Becketts Tonics California

The Tinley Beverage Company has built a 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing plant in Long Beach, California. The company believes it is the largest licensed cannabis bottling facility in the United States. Specifically designed bottling equipment for cannabis drinks manufactures third-party brands as well as cannabis-infused versions of Companys Becketts products under the Tinleys Tonics and Tinleys 27 brands. Becketts Tonics and Becketts 27 products are a family of non-drinkable beverages. alcoholic, alcohol-based infused with terpenes. Becketts alcohol-free spirits and tonics are available at Costco, Ralphs, BevMo! and other retailers, as well as online at Amazon, Walmart.com and www.drinkbecketts.com. The Tinley Beverage Company is publicly traded in the United States and Canada. Forward-looking statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations which involve several business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required government, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties related to the availability and costs of necessary funding in the future, stock market fluctuations, inflation, exchange rate fluctuations, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in project development and other risks inherent in the mining exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties, as well as to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than those required by law. The products, formulations and deadlines described in this document are subject to change at any time. For more information on The Tinley Beverage Company, including media inquiries, please contact: The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Richard gillis

[email protected]

Twitter: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

Instagram: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

www.drinktinley.com

www.drinkbecketts.com

OTC: TNYBF CSE: TNY A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4f36f6c-38bd-4dbb-96a6-cf09a361acc7

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos