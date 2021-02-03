Amazon Reveals Evocative Helix Tower, 3 New Office Buildings As Next Phase Of HQ2





A rendering of Amazon’s plans for the PenPlace part of HQ2. Amazon is moving forward with plans for three more office towers at its second headquarters, just a year after construction began on the first two buildings. The e-commerce giant plans revealedTuesday for the second phase of HQ2 in the new National Landing in Northern Virginia. Plans for the development site call for the construction of three 22-story office buildings around a stunning central tower filled with greenery. The plans are highlighted by The Helix, a 370K SF building with landscaped hiking trails spiraling around the exterior of the double helix-shaped tower. Amazon compared the building to The Spheres, the nature-filled glass conservatories of its Seattle headquarters. Amazon said it plans to offer public tours of The Helix on weekends and plans to host an artist-in-residence program in the building. The Helix is ​​also expected to include an underground meeting center for 1,500 people. Amazon announced its intention to submit the plans to Arlington County on Tuesday and its goal of delivering the project in 2025. A render of the Northern Virginia skyline with the planned Amazon HQ2 buildings. Three office buildings total 2.8 million square feet. Amazon said they are designed to be LEED Platinum and will prioritize collaboration, natural light, and interaction with nature. The buildings are expected to be equipped with a fully electric heating and cooling system that uses 100% renewable energy from a solar farm in southern Virginia, Amazon said. The project is also expected to include 2.5 acres of open public space, including a 250-seat amphitheater next to a large central green and shaded grove, as well as 100,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, a daycare center. . , 20K SF of community space, a food truck area and a dog run. Amazon said the design of the public space would prioritize the pedestrian experience over cars and move vehicle access underground. It is also planned to have protected cycle paths and street-level cycle entrances to buildings. “We believe that campuses should be neighborhoods that bring people together, not isolated spaces for employees who ignore our surroundings,” wrote John Schoettler, Amazon vice president, Global Real Estate, in a blog post. A rendering of the public space provided in the PenPlace part of Amazon HQ2. NBBJ is the architect of the project, SCAPE is its landscaper and Whiting-Turner is its contractor. JBG Smith, the dominant landowner in the National Landing area, has made deals to sell the Metropolitan Park and PenPlace properties to Amazon for a combined amount of $ 294 million. It serves as a development partner in HQ2 buildings. Amazon broke new ground in January 2020 during the first phase of the new development at HQ2, comprising two 22-story office towers at the Metropolitan Park site. The first phase, designed by ZGF Architects, is expected to be delivered in 2023. The tech giant also leased 850,000 square feet of office space in five buildings, and it said it had more than 1,600 employees at HQ2 as of December. Amazon says it continues to hire, with 600 more jobs open at HQ2. Amazon announced last monthcontributing$ 382 million, including a below-market loan and grants, to create and preserve 1,300 affordable housing units on neighboring Crystal House property, in partnership with the Washington Housing Conservancy. “We congratulate our Amazon partners for the iconic design of The Helix with its indoor / outdoor experience and biophilic approach that reinvents the workplace and will be a beacon of innovation in our district,” said the President of National LandingBusiness Improvement District, Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, in a statement. “We appreciate the deep commitment to sustainability and the engaging, people-centered design of a lush, open and accessible urban campus.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos