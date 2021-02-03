Canacol Energy Ltd. provides update on gas sales and drilling Toronto Stock Exchange: CNE





CALGARY, Alberta, February 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Company”) (TSX: CNE; OTCQX: CNNEF; BVC: CNEC) is pleased to provide the following information regarding its natural gas sales, drilling program and credit rating in January 2021. Gas sales averaged 177 Mscfpd in January 2021 Contractual realized natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered and paid for) amounted to 177 million standard cubic feet per day for January 2021. Forage Flauta 1 and Oboe 2 The Company drilled the Flauta 1 exploration well and the Oboe 2 development well in January 2021. Both wells target gas in the Cienega de Oro sandstone reservoir (CDO). Upon completion of the drilling and testing of both wells, the Company will mobilize the rigs to drill the Caahuate 4 development well and the Siku 1 exploration well, both targeting gas in the CDO sandstone reservoir. Rating agency update On January 19, 2020, Fitch Ratings confirmed Canacol Energy Ltd.’s long-term foreign and local currency (IDR) long-term issuer default ratings of “ BB- ” and the companies’ senior unsecured notes at “ “ BB – ” / “ RR4 ”. The rating outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. The Fitch Ratings report noted the following key rating factors as factors for revising the rating and outlook to Positive: Contractual revenues, taking into account Canacols’ long-term fixed-price contractual structure with good credit buyers, significantly reduce the business risk of the business, as it mitigates exposure to price and price risk. volumes.

Predictable cash flow generation

Strong capital structure

Growing production profile

Regional importance, knowing that Canacol is a key gas producer and supplier for the Caribbean coast, which is highly dependent on Colombia. About Canacol Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company whose activities are concentrated in Colombia. The Company’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America and the Colombia Stock Exchange, respectively, under the symbols CNE, CNNEF and CNE.C. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements indicating that certain events or conditions “may” or “will occur” including, without limitation, statements relating to the estimated production rates of the Company’s properties and the planned work programs and associated timelines . Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause events or events to occur. actual results differ significantly from those projected in the future. forward-looking statements. The company cannot guarantee that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are established as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These factors include the risks inherent in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, uncertainties associated with the interpretation of drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, price fluctuations. energy, the possibility of unforeseen cost or cost overruns or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry. Other risk factors could include the risks associated with dealing with foreign governments as well as the country risk associated with the conduct of international business and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Contractual realized gas sales are defined as gas produced and sold plus gas revenue received from designated purchase or payment contracts. For more information please contact: Investor Relations South America: +571.621.1747 Global: +1.403.561.1648 http://www.canacolenergy.com

